Massachusetts Selected for a Multi-State, Multi-Payer Initiative to Strengthen Primary Care 

BOSTON — On June 8, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Massachusetts was chosen as one of eight state partners to implement the Making Care Primary (MCP) model, a voluntary new primary care model that will be tested under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. MCP will improve care for Medicare patients by expanding and enhancing care management and care coordination, equipping primary care clinicians with tools to form partnerships with health care specialists, while also leveraging community-based connections to address patients’ health needs and health-related social needs.

The MCP model recognizes Massachusetts’ role as an innovation leader and complements efforts already underway in Massachusetts for both Medicare and Medicaid patients. MassHealth is already at the forefront of primary care transformation, with a focus on equity, integration, and member and provider experience. In April, MassHealth launched a first-of-its-kind primary care sub-capitation program with over 1,000 practices participating, including every Federally Qualified Health Center and every major health system in the Commonwealth.

While the new MCP model will not lead to any immediate changes in MassHealth’s primary care sub-capitation program for already participating practices, it will further efforts to improve primary care throughout the Commonwealth.

"We are excited to be chosen as a partner with CMS on their MCP model initiative,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh. “This is a major step forward in aligning Medicaid and Medicare which are two major payers in Massachusetts. This partnership is aligned with our goals of high-quality, person-centric, value-based care across the Commonwealth.”

“The goal of the MCP model is to improve care for people with Medicaid and Medicare,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “This model focuses on improving care management and care coordination, equipping primary care clinicians with tools to form partnerships with health care specialists, and partnering with community-based organizations, which will help the people we serve with better managing their health conditions and reaching their health goals.”

"We are pleased to partner with other payers on this important initiative " said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine. “This is another step to move the delivery system off the fee-for-service treadmill, reward value, and advance health equity in primary care. We are proud to be one of the eight states implementing this model and are grateful to CMS for their partnership.”

Strong relationships with primary care teams are essential for patients’ overall health, especially for Medicare and Medicaid patients. Primary care clinicians provide preventive services, help manage chronic conditions, and coordinate care. By investing in care integration and care management capabilities, primary care teams will be better equipped to address chronic disease and lessen the likelihood of emergency department visits and acute care stays, ultimately lowering the costs of care.

Primary care organizations within Massachusetts may apply to participate in the Making Care Primary model when the application opens in late summer 2023. The model will launch on July 1, 2024.

