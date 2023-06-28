Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,529 in the last 365 days.

Unity Bank Appoints Industry Veteran Daniel Sharabba as SVP/Senior Retail Officer

/EIN News/ -- CLINTON, N.J., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banking industry veteran Daniel Sharabba has joined Unity Bank as Senior Vice President/Senior Retail Officer. The Morris Plains resident is responsible for the development and execution of the community bank’s branch banking operations.

“We are excited to welcome Daniel to the Unity Bank family,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “Daniel brings great banking experience to the team and has an impressive background growing both business and consumer relationships. We look forward to his continued success with Unity.”

Sharabba previously served as Regional Manager/Vice President with Citizens Bank, overseeing 17 retail locations, across five counties in Northern and Central New Jersey. Prior to that, he was with J.P. Morgan Chase serving as Private Client Branch Manager/Vice President and Financial Advisor/Office Manager.

Sharabba earned a Bachelor’s in Corporate Finance from Montclair State University. He is an Advisory Board Member of the New Jersey Devils not for profit organization and Nourish NJ, a Morris County nonprofit. Sharabba and his wife, Emily, have two children, Macie and Leo.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 20 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance for deposits with member banks, please visit FDIC.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Fred Feiner
Yankee Public Relations
(908) 425-4878
fred@yankeepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/690cd8d6-bb8e-4764-89b6-28d5a9ce89c0


Primary Logo

Daniel Sharabba

Unity Bank Welcomes Daniel Sharabba SVP/Senior Retail Officer

You just read:

Unity Bank Appoints Industry Veteran Daniel Sharabba as SVP/Senior Retail Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more