Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,460 in the last 365 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Further reducing wafer starts to approach 30% in both DRAM and NAND

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended June 1, 2023.

Fiscal Q3 2023 highlights

  • Revenue of $3.75 billion versus $3.69 billion for the prior quarter and $8.64 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net loss of $1.90 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $1.57 billion, or $1.43 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $24 million versus $343 million for the prior quarter and $3.84 billion for the same period last year

“Micron delivered fiscal third quarter revenue, gross margin, and EPS all above the midpoint of the guidance range,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We believe that the memory industry has passed its trough in revenue, and we expect margins to improve as industry supply-demand balance is gradually restored. The recent Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) decision is a significant headwind that is impacting our outlook and slowing our recovery. Longer-term, Micron’s technology leadership, product portfolio, and operational excellence continues to strengthen our competitive positioning across diverse growth markets, including AI and memory-centric computing.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
 GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
FQ3-23 FQ2-23 FQ3-22   FQ3-23 FQ2-23 FQ3-22
               
Revenue $ 3,752   $ 3,693   $ 8,642     $ 3,752   $ 3,693   $ 8,642  
Gross margin   (668 )   (1,206 )   4,035       (603 )   (1,161 )   4,097  
percent of revenue   (17.8 %)   (32.7 %)   46.7 %     (16.1 %)   (31.4 %)   47.4 %
Operating expenses   1,093     1,097     1,031       866     916     953  
Operating income (loss)   (1,761 )   (2,303 )   3,004       (1,469 )   (2,077 )   3,144  
percent of revenue   (46.9 %)   (62.4 %)   34.8 %     (39.2 %)   (56.2 %)   36.4 %
Net income (loss)   (1,896 )   (2,312 )   2,626       (1,565 )   (2,081 )   2,939  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   (1.73 )   (2.12 )   2.34       (1.43 )   (1.91 )   2.59  


Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $1.38 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of negative $1.36 billion. Micron ended the third quarter of 2023 with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $11.40 billion. Micron’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2023.

Business Outlook

The table below presents Micron’s guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023:

FQ4-23 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
     
Revenue $3.90 billion ± $200 million $3.90 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin (12.5%) ± 2.5% (10.5%) ± 2.5%
Operating expenses $946 million ± $15 million $845 million ± $15 million
Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($1.34) ± $0.07 ($1.19) ± $0.07


Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its fourth quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow @MicronTech on Twitter at twitter.com/MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2023 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.



MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. Nine months ended
  June 1,
2023 		March 2,
2023 		June 2,
2022 		June 1,
2023 		June 2,
2022
           
Revenue $ 3,752   $ 3,693   $ 8,642   $ 11,530   $ 24,115  
Cost of goods sold   4,420     4,899     4,607     12,511     12,839  
Gross margin   (668 )   (1,206 )   4,035     (981 )   11,276  
           
Research and development   758     788     773     2,395     2,277  
Selling, general, and administrative   219     231     264     701     786  
Restructure and asset impairments   68     86         167     43  
Other operating (income) expense, net   48     (8 )   (6 )   29     (11 )
Operating income (loss)   (1,761 )   (2,303 )   3,004     (4,273 )   8,181  
           
Interest income   127     119     20     334     42  
Interest expense   (119 )   (89 )   (44 )   (259 )   (144 )
Other non-operating income (expense), net       2     8     (2 )   (61 )
    (1,753 )   (2,271 )   2,988     (4,200 )   8,018  
           
Income tax (provision) benefit   (139 )   (54 )   (358 )   (201 )   (832 )
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees   (4 )   13     (4 )   (2 )   9  
Net income (loss) $ (1,896 ) $ (2,312 ) $ 2,626   $ (4,403 ) $ 7,195  
           
Earnings (loss) per share          
Basic $ (1.73 ) $ (2.12 ) $ 2.36   $ (4.03 ) $ 6.44  
Diluted   (1.73 )   (2.12 )   2.34     (4.03 )   6.38  
           
Number of shares used in per share calculations          
Basic   1,094     1,091     1,112     1,092     1,117  
Diluted   1,094     1,091     1,121     1,092     1,127  


 
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
As of June 1,
2023 		March 2,
2023 		September 1,
2022
       
Assets      
Cash and equivalents $ 9,298   $ 9,798   $ 8,262  
Short-term investments   1,054     1,020     1,069  
Receivables   2,429     2,278     5,130  
Inventories   8,238     8,129     6,663  
Other current assets   715     673     657  
Total current assets   21,734     21,898     21,781  
Long-term marketable investments   973     1,212     1,647  
Property, plant, and equipment   38,727     39,085     38,549  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   655     673     678  
Intangible assets   410     410     421  
Deferred tax assets   708     697     702  
Goodwill   1,252     1,228     1,228  
Other noncurrent assets   1,221     1,317     1,277  
Total assets $ 65,680   $ 66,520   $ 66,283  
       
Liabilities and equity      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,177   $ 4,310   $ 6,090  
Current debt   259     237     103  
Other current liabilities   668     708     1,346  
Total current liabilities   5,104     5,255     7,539  
Long-term debt   12,986     12,037     6,803  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   603     610     610  
Noncurrent unearned government incentives   632     529     589  
Other noncurrent liabilities   950     832     835  
Total liabilities   20,275     19,263     16,376  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock   124     123     123  
Additional capital   10,782     10,633     10,197  
Retained earnings   42,391     44,426     47,274  
Treasury stock   (7,552 )   (7,552 )   (7,127 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (340 )   (373 )   (560 )
Total equity   45,405     47,257     49,907  
Total liabilities and equity $ 65,680   $ 66,520   $ 66,283  


 
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
Nine months ended June 1,
2023 		June 2,
2022
     
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income (loss) $ (4,403 )   $ 7,195  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   5,819       5,234  
Provision to write down inventories to net realizable value   1,831        
Stock-based compensation   448       378  
(Gain) loss on debt repurchases         83  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Receivables   2,728       (906 )
Inventories   (3,406 )     (1,146 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (1,764 )     382  
Other   57       184  
Net cash provided by operating activities   1,310       11,404  
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (6,215 )     (8,454 )
Purchases of available-for-sale securities   (496 )     (1,359 )
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities   1,170       964  
Proceeds from government incentives   248       104  
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities   22       258  
Proceeds from sale of Lehi, Utah fab         888  
Other   (90 )     (162 )
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities   (5,361 )     (7,761 )
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Proceeds from issuance of debt   6,716       2,000  
Repayments of debt   (706 )     (2,008 )
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program   (425 )     (1,648 )
Payments of dividends to shareholders   (378 )     (335 )
Payments on equipment purchase contracts   (112 )     (132 )
Other         (17 )
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities   5,095       (2,140 )
     
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (13 )     (71 )
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   1,031       1,432  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   8,339       7,829  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,370     $ 9,261  


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NOTES
(Unaudited)

Inventories

In the third and second quarters of 2023, we recorded charges to cost of goods sold to write down the carrying value of work in process and finished goods inventories to their estimated net realizable values (“NRV”). The impact of inventory NRV write-downs for each period reflects (1) inventory write-downs in that period, offset by (2) lower costs in that period on the sale of inventory written down in prior periods. The impacts of inventory NRV write-downs are summarized below:

  3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. Nine months ended
  June 1,
2023 		March 2,
2023 		June 2,
2022 		June 1,
2023 		June 2,
2022
           
Provision to write down inventory to net realizable value $ (401 ) $ (1,430 ) $ $ (1,831 ) $
Lower costs from sale of inventory written down in prior periods   281           281    
  $ (120 ) $ (1,430 ) $ $ (1,550 ) $


Debt Activity

On April 11, 2023, we issued $600 million principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2028 and received proceeds of $596 million. Additionally, we issued $900 million principal amount of 5.875% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2033 and received proceeds of $890 million. On April 13, 2023, we used a portion of the proceeds from the debt issuance to prepay $600 million principal amount of our senior term loan A due October 2024.

 
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 
  3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr.
  June 1,
2023 		March 2,
2023 		June 2,
2022
       
GAAP gross margin $ (668 ) $ (1,206 ) $ 4,035  
Stock-based compensation   60     41     57  
Other   5     4     5  
Non-GAAP gross margin $ (603 ) $ (1,161 ) $ 4,097  
       
GAAP operating expenses $ 1,093   $ 1,097   $ 1,031  
Stock-based compensation   (91 )   (95 )   (78 )
Restructure and asset impairments   (68 )   (86 )    
Litigation contingency accrual   (68 )        
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 866   $ 916   $ 953  
       
GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,761 ) $ (2,303 ) $ 3,004  
Stock-based compensation   151     136     135  
Restructure and asset impairments   68     86      
Litigation contingency accrual   68          
Other   5     4     5  
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,469 ) $ (2,077 ) $ 3,144  
       
GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,896 ) $ (2,312 ) $ 2,626  
Stock-based compensation   151     136     135  
Restructure and asset impairments   68     86      
Litigation contingency accrual   68          
Amortization of debt discount and other costs   2     4     8  
Other   5     4     5  
Impact of Idaho income tax reform           189  
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments   37     1     (24 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,565 ) $ (2,081 ) $ 2,939  
       
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,094     1,091     1,121  
Adjustment for stock-based compensation           15  
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,094     1,091     1,136  
       
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.73 ) $ (2.12 ) $ 2.34  
Effects of the above adjustments   0.30     0.21     0.25  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.43 ) $ (1.91 ) $ 2.59  


 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
 
  3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr.
  June 1,
2023 		March 2,
2023 		June 2,
2022
       
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 24   $ 343   $ 3,838  
       
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (1,561 )   (2,205 )   (2,578 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment   34     17     39  
Payments on equipment purchase contracts   (36 )   (29 )   (27 )
Amounts funded by partners   184     62     38  
Investments in capital expenditures, net   (1,379 )   (2,155 )   (2,528 )
Adjusted free cash flow $ (1,355 ) $ (1,812 ) $ 1,310  


The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management routinely excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Flow-through of business acquisition-related inventory adjustments;
  • Acquisition-related costs;
  • Employee severance;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Restructure and asset impairments;
  • Amortization of debt discount and other costs;
  • Gains and losses from debt repurchases and conversions;
  • Gains and losses from business acquisition activities; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).

 
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
 
FQ4-23   GAAP Outlook   Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook
               
Revenue $3.90 billion ± $200 million         $3.90 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin (12.5%) ± 2.5%   2.0%   A   (10.5%) ± 2.5%
Operating expenses $946 million ± $15 million   $101 million   B   $845 million ± $15 million
Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) ($1.34) ± $0.07   $0.15   A, B, C   ($1.19) ± $0.07


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions) 		   
       
A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold   $ 57
A Other – cost of goods sold     4
B Stock-based compensation – research and development     59
B Stock-based compensation – selling, general, and administrative     42
C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments     5
      $ 167

(1)   GAAP and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share based on approximately 1.10 billion diluted shares.


The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.


Contacts:

Farhan Ahmad
Investor Relations
farhanahmad@micron.com
(408) 834-1927

Erica Rodriguez Pompen
Media Relations
epompen@micron.com
(408) 834-1873

Primary Logo

You just read:

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more