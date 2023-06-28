Worthington Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $1.2 billion and net earnings of $129.9 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended May 31, 2023. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company reported net sales of $1.5 billion and net earnings of $80.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share. Results in both the current and prior year quarter were impacted by certain unique items, as summarized in the table below.



(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

4Q 2023 4Q 2022 After-Tax Per Share After-Tax Per Share Net earnings $ 129.9 $ 2.61 $ 80.3 $ 1.61 Impairment and restructuring charges (gains) 1.4 0.03 (1.8 ) (0.03 ) Separation costs 6.9 0.13 - - Sale-leaseback gain in equity income (1.6 ) (0.03 ) - - Adjusted net earnings $ 136.6 $ 2.74 $ 78.5 $ 1.58

Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

4Q 2023 4Q 2022 12M 2023 12M 2022 Net sales $ 1,228.9 $ 1,520.3 $ 4,916.4 $ 5,242.2 Operating income 122.6 65.4 212.4 329.3 Equity income 55.5 53.0 161.0 213.6 Net earnings 129.9 80.3 256.5 379.4 Earnings per diluted share $ 2.61 $ 1.61 $ 5.19 $ 7.44

“We finished our fiscal year on a strong note delivering record earnings per share in the fourth quarter, led by an exceptional performance in our Steel Processing business,” said Andy Rose, President and CEO. “Demand for most of our key end markets remained healthy with all business segments delivering solid cash flows and earnings despite some pockets of market softness. I am very pleased with the way our teams have executed this year, and I want to thank all of our employees for their dedication and hard work as they continue to focus on improving and growing the Company while executing on our Worthington 2024 plan.”

Consolidated Quarterly Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $1.2 billion, a decrease of $291.4 million, or 19%, from the comparable prior year quarter. The decrease was driven primarily by lower average selling prices in the Steel Processing business and to a lesser extent lower overall volumes.

Gross margin increased $76.6 million over the prior year quarter to $244.4 million, on higher direct spreads in Steel Processing which were partially offset by the impact of lower overall volumes. Direct spreads in Steel Processing benefitted from an estimated $74.9 million favorable swing from inventory holding losses in the prior year quarter to inventory holding gains in the current quarter.

Operating income was up $57.2 million over the prior year quarter to $122.6 million despite a $12.6 million headwind resulting from the combination of higher impairment and restructuring charges and incremental costs associated with the planned separation of the Company’s Steel Processing business (Worthington 2024). Excluding these items, operating income was up $69.7 million as the increase in gross margin was partially offset by higher SG&A expense, which was up $6.9 million due primarily to the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures as well as higher wages and benefits driven by continued inflationary pressures.

Net interest expense was $4.5 million in the current quarter, down $3.7 million from the prior year quarter due to higher interest income, and to a lesser extent, the impact of lower average debt levels associated with short-term borrowings.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures increased $2.5 million over the prior year quarter as improvements at WAVE and ClarkDietrich were partially offset by lower equity income attributable to Serviacero and Artiflex, the latter which was divested in August 2022.

Income tax expense was $40.5 million in the current quarter compared to $25.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher pre-tax earnings. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an annual effective rate of 22.9% compared to 23.3% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Total debt was $692.8 million at quarter-end, down $51.8 million from May 31, 2022, on lower short-term borrowings. The Company ended fiscal 2023 with $454.9 million of cash, up $420.5 million over the prior fiscal year end on lower working capital levels, which were down $152.8 million primarily due to lower average steel prices, and higher dividends from unconsolidated joint ventures, which were up $140.8 million over fiscal 2022.

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $860.1 million, down $259.7 million, from the prior year quarter, driven by lower average direct selling prices and a slight decline in overall volume. Adjusted EBIT was up $79.7 million over the prior year quarter to $96.2 million due to a $76.5 million increase in operating income, which was partially offset by a decrease of $2.7 million in equity income attributable to Serviacero. Operating income in the current quarter was negatively impacted by a $1.8 million non-cash impairment charge, unfavorable by $4.1 million to the net restructuring gain included in the prior year quarter. Excluding these items, operating income was up $80.5 million, driven primarily by higher direct spreads, which benefitted from an estimated $74.9 million favorable swing from inventory holding losses of $42.3 million in the prior year quarter compared to inventory holding gains of $32.6 million in the current year quarter. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 57% to 43% in the current quarter, compared to 56% to 44% in the prior year quarter.

Consumer Products’ net sales totaled $181.2 million, down 3%, or $5.0 million, from the prior year quarter due to lower volume, partially offset by contributions from Level5® Tools, LLC following its acquisition on June 1, 2022. Adjusted EBIT was down $3.8 million in the current quarter to $25.7 million, on the unfavorable impact of lower volumes and higher SG&A expense.

Building Products’ net sales totaled $142.2 million, down 18%, or $30.8 million, from the prior year quarter, as the impact of lower volume more than offset a favorable shift in product mix. Adjusted EBIT decreased $4.4 million from the prior year quarter to $59.2 million as the combination of lower volume and higher manufacturing expenses drove a $10.2 million decrease in operating income, which was partially offset by a $6.0 million increase in equity income. Equity income for the current quarter totaled $49.6 million, with equity income attributable to WAVE and ClarkDietrich increasing $3.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter.

Sustainable Energy Solutions’ net sales totaled $45.4 million, up 9.9%, or $4.1 million, from the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher average selling prices, partially offset by an unfavorable change in product mix. Adjusted EBIT was $2.6 million, favorable by $4.3 million compared to the loss in the prior year quarter, as higher average selling prices drove margin improvements despite continued inflationary pressure.

Worthington 2024

On September 29, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a plan to pursue a separation of the Company’s Steel Processing business which it expects to complete by early 2024. This plan is referred to as “Worthington 2024.” Worthington 2024 will result in two independent, publicly traded companies that are more specialized and fit-for-purpose, with enhanced prospects for growth and value creation. Worthington plans to effect the separation via a distribution of stock of the Steel Processing business, which is intended to be tax-free to shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. A dedicated area of the Company’s website has been established with more information and will be regularly updated as new details become available at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com/W24.

Recent Developments

On June 28, 2023, Worthington’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023, a 3% increase or $0.01 per share.

Outlook

“We are very well positioned heading into our new fiscal year. We have solid growth strategies and a strong balance sheet, both of which create opportunities for us regardless of economic conditions,” Rose said. “We continue to make good progress on our Worthington 2024 plan, which will create two, distinct market leading companies that will generate long-term value for our shareholders, and we remain on-track to complete the separation by early calendar 2024.”

Conference Call

Worthington will review fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results during its quarterly conference call on June 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company pursuing its vision to be the transformative partner to its customers, a positive force for its communities and earn exceptional returns for its shareholders. For over six decades, the Company has been delivering innovative solutions to customers spanning industries such as automotive, energy, retail and construction. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations that provide lightweighting, safety critical and emission reducing components to the mobility market. Through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions, Worthington serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem. The Company’s focus on innovation and manufacturing expertise extends to market-leading consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, sold under brand names, Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International®, Hawkeye™ and Level5®; as well as market leading building products, including water systems, heating & cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 52 facilities in 15 states and nine countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and transform, Worthington is committed to providing better solutions for customers and bettering the communities where it operates by reducing waste, supporting community-based non-profits and developing the next generations of makers.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Statements by the Company relating to the ever-changing effects of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities thereto (such as fiscal stimulus packages, quarantines, shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social or other activities) on economies (local, national and international) and markets, and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers; future or expected cash positions, liquidity and ability to access financial markets and capital; outlook, strategy or business plans; the intended separation of the Company’s Steel Processing business (the “Separation”); the timing and method of the Separation; the anticipated benefits of the Separation; the expected financial and operational performance of, and future opportunities for, each of the two independent, publicly-traded companies following the Separation; the tax treatment of the Separation transaction; the leadership of each of the two independent, publicly-traded companies following the Separation; future or expected growth, growth potential, forward momentum, performance, competitive position, sales, volumes, cash flows, earnings, margins, balance sheet strengths, debt, financial condition or other financial measures; pricing trends for raw materials and finished goods and the impact of pricing changes; the ability to improve or maintain margins; expected demand or demand trends for the Company or its markets; additions to product lines and opportunities to participate in new markets; expected benefits from transformation and innovation efforts; the ability to improve performance and competitive position at the Company’s operations; anticipated working capital needs, capital expenditures and asset sales; anticipated improvements and efficiencies in costs, operations, sales, inventory management, sourcing and the supply chain and the results thereof; projected profitability potential; the ability to make acquisitions and the projected timing, results, benefits, costs, charges and expenditures related to acquisitions, joint ventures, headcount reductions and facility dispositions, shutdowns and consolidations; projected capacity and the alignment of operations with demand; the ability to operate profitably and generate cash in down markets; the ability to capture and maintain market share and to develop or take advantage of future opportunities, customer initiatives, new businesses, new products and new markets; expectations for Company and customer inventories, jobs and orders; expectations for the economy and markets or improvements therein; expectations for generating improving and sustainable earnings, earnings potential, margins or shareholder value; effects of judicial rulings; and other non-historical matters constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Act. Forward-looking statements may be characterized by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “likely,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “targets,” “aims,” “seek,” “foresee” and similar expressions. Because they are based on beliefs, estimates and assumptions, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Any number of factors could affect actual results, including, without limitation, those that follow: obtaining final approval of the Separation by the Worthington Industries, Inc. Board of Directors; the uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals in connection with the Separation, including rulings from the Internal Revenue Service; the ability to satisfy the necessary closing conditions to complete the Separation on a timely basis, or at all; the Company’s ability to successfully separate the two independent companies and realize the anticipated benefits of the Separation; the risks, uncertainties and impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic – the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict, including the possibility of future resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 or variants thereof – and the availability, effectiveness and acceptance of vaccines, and other actual or potential public health emergencies and actions taken by governmental authorities or others in connection therewith; the effect of national, regional and global economic conditions generally and within major product markets, including significant economic disruptions from COVID-19, the actions taken in connection therewith and the implementation of related fiscal stimulus packages; the effect of conditions in national and worldwide financial markets, including recent bank failures, inflation, increases in interest rates and economic recession, and with respect to the ability of financial institutions to provide capital; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting the Company’s products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; changing oil prices and/or supply; product demand and pricing; changes in product mix, product substitution and market acceptance of the Company’s products; volatility or fluctuations in the pricing, quality or availability of raw materials (particularly steel), supplies, transportation, utilities, labor and other items required by operations (especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine); effects of sourcing and supply chain constraints; the outcome of adverse claims experience with respect to workers’ compensation, product recalls or product liability, casualty events or other matters; effects of facility closures and the consolidation of operations; the effect of financial difficulties, consolidation and other changes within the steel, automotive, construction and other industries in which the Company participates; failure to maintain appropriate levels of inventories; financial difficulties (including bankruptcy filings) of original equipment manufacturers, end-users and customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and others with whom the Company does business; the ability to realize targeted expense reductions from headcount reductions, facility closures and other cost reduction efforts; the ability to realize cost savings and operational, sales and sourcing improvements and efficiencies, and other expected benefits from transformation initiatives, on a timely basis; the overall success of, and the ability to integrate, newly-acquired businesses and joint ventures, maintain and develop their customers, and achieve synergies and other expected benefits and cost savings therefrom; capacity levels and efficiencies, within facilities, within major product markets and within the industries in which the Company participates as a whole; the effect of disruption in the business of suppliers, customers, facilities and shipping operations due to adverse weather, casualty events, equipment breakdowns, labor shortages (especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic), interruption in utility services, civil unrest, international conflicts (especially in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), terrorist activities or other causes; changes in customer demand, inventories, spending patterns, product choices, and supplier choices; risks associated with doing business internationally, including economic, political and social instability (especially in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), foreign currency exchange rate exposure and the acceptance of the Company’s products in global markets; the ability to improve and maintain processes and business practices to keep pace with the economic, competitive and technological environment; the effect of inflation, interest rate increases and economic recession, as well as potential adverse impacts as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which may negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; deviation of actual results from estimates and/or assumptions used by the Company in the application of its significant accounting policies; the level of imports and import prices in the Company’s markets; the impact of environmental laws and regulations or the actions of the United States Environmental Protection Agency or similar regulators which increase costs or limit the Company’s ability to use or sell certain products; the impact of increasing environmental, greenhouse gas emission and sustainability considerations or regulations; the impact of judicial rulings and governmental regulations, both in the United States and abroad, including those adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other governmental agencies as contemplated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Act of 2021, and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and the Consumer Protection Act of 2010; the effect of healthcare laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase the Company’s healthcare and other costs and negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; the effects of tax laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws, which may increase the Company’s costs and negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; cyber security risks; the effects of privacy and information security laws and standards; and other risks described from time to time in the filings of Worthington Industries, Inc. with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in “Part I – Item 1A. – Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Worthington Industries, Inc. for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022.

It is impossible to predict or identify all potential risk factors. Consequently, you should not consider the foregoing list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to correct or update any such statements in the future, except as required by applicable law.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,228,864 $ 1,520,305 $ 4,916,392 $ 5,242,219 Cost of goods sold 984,496 1,352,582 4,253,080 4,527,403 Gross margin 244,368 167,723 663,312 714,816 Selling, general and administrative expense 111,554 104,642 428,872 399,568 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,800 - 2,596 3,076 Restructuring and other income, net (13 ) (2,314 ) (4,571 ) (17,096 ) Separation costs 8,455 - 24,048 - Operating income 122,572 65,395 212,367 329,268 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income (expense) 1,127 651 (1,227 ) 2,714 Interest expense, net (4,514 ) (8,167 ) (26,759 ) (31,337 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 55,492 53,041 160,987 213,641 Earnings before income taxes 174,677 110,920 345,368 514,286 Income tax expense 40,514 24,963 76,198 115,022 Net earnings 134,163 85,957 269,170 399,264 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,260 5,705 12,642 19,878 Net earnings attributable to controlling interests $ 129,903 $ 80,252 $ 256,528 $ 379,386 Basic Weighted average common shares outstanding 48,643 48,780 48,566 49,940 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 2.67 $ 1.65 $ 5.28 $ 7.60 Diluted Weighted average common shares outstanding 49,779 49,701 49,386 50,993 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 2.61 $ 1.61 $ 5.19 $ 7.44 Common shares outstanding at end of period 48,659 48,380 48,659 48,380 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 1.24 $ 1.12





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

(In thousands) May 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 454,946 $ 34,485 Receivables, less allowances of $3,383 and $1,292 at May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022, respectively 692,887 857,493 Inventories Raw materials 264,568 323,609 Work in process 183,248 255,019 Finished products 160,152 180,512 Total inventories 607,968 759,140 Income taxes receivable 4,198 20,556 Assets held for sale 3,381 20,318 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,957 93,661 Total current assets 1,868,337 1,785,653 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 252,591 327,381 Operating lease assets 99,967 98,769 Goodwill 414,820 401,469 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $107,167 and $93,973 at May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022, respectively 314,226 299,017 Other assets 25,323 34,394 Property, plant and equipment: Land 49,697 51,483 Buildings and improvements 308,669 303,269 Machinery and equipment 1,263,962 1,196,806 Construction in progress 45,165 59,363 Total property, plant and equipment 1,667,493 1,610,921 Less: accumulated depreciation 991,839 914,581 Total property, plant and equipment, net 675,654 696,340 Total assets $ 3,650,918 $ 3,643,023 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 528,920 $ 668,438 Short-term borrowings 2,813 47,997 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 93,810 117,530 Dividends payable 18,330 15,988 Other accrued items 53,362 70,125 Current operating lease liabilities 12,608 11,618 Income taxes payable 7,451 300 Current maturities of long-term debt 264 265 Total current liabilities 717,558 932,261 Other liabilities 113,286 115,991 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 117,297 81,149 Long-term debt 689,718 696,345 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 89,982 88,183 Deferred income taxes 101,449 115,132 Total liabilities 1,829,290 2,029,061 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 1,696,011 1,480,752 Noncontrolling interests 125,617 133,210 Total equity 1,821,628 1,613,962 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,650,918 $ 3,643,023





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 134,163 $ 85,957 $ 269,170 $ 399,264 Adjustment to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,292 28,248 112,800 98,827 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,800 - 2,596 3,076 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 4,670 5,839 (15,528 ) 19,175 Bad debt expense (income) (1,678 ) 63 2,108 959 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (4,545 ) (30,487 ) 79,870 (113,583 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of assets 530 (2,320 ) (4,458 ) (16,150 ) Stock-based compensation 5,420 4,141 19,178 16,100 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables (17,386 ) 4,123 143,089 (151,328 ) Inventories (6,843 ) 111,323 160,116 (118,490 ) Accounts payable 45,089 (38,737 ) (150,400 ) 12,230 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 10,206 23,576 (23,226 ) (29,348 ) Income taxes payable 7,450 (4,490 ) 7,150 (5,977 ) Other operating items, net 22,066 (22,398 ) 22,899 (44,643 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 229,234 164,838 625,364 70,112 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (17,651 ) (22,796 ) (86,366 ) (94,600 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest in WSP - Taylor - (6,811 ) - (6,811 ) Investment in non-marketable equity securities (500 ) - (770 ) - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 548 (56,088 ) (376,713 ) Net proceeds from the sale of investment in ArtiFlex - - 35,795 - Proceeds from sale of assets, net of selling costs 108 4,032 35,653 39,936 Net cash used by investing activities (18,043 ) (25,027 ) (71,776 ) (438,188 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings (791 ) (63,912 ) (45,183 ) 41,726 Principal payments on long-term obligations (776 ) (11 ) (6,685 ) (565 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings 1,631 236 (1,780 ) (6,280 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests (8,475 ) (19,724 ) (20,235 ) (35,160 ) Repurchase of common shares - (52,406 ) - (180,248 ) Dividends paid (15,078 ) (13,833 ) (59,244 ) (57,223 ) Net cash used by financing activities (23,489 ) (149,650 ) (133,127 ) (237,750 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 187,702 (9,839 ) 420,461 (605,826 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 267,244 44,324 34,485 640,311 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 454,946 $ 34,485 $ 454,946 $ 34,485

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume and per share amounts)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). The Company also presents certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings attributable to controlling interest and adjusted net earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest, and for purposes of evaluating segment performance, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes attributable to controlling interest (“adjusted EBIT”) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to controlling interest (“adjusted EBITDA”). These non-GAAP financial measures typically exclude impairment and restructuring charges (gains), but may also exclude other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning, and determine incentive compensation and believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they provide additional perspective of the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they allow for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the Company’s businesses and enables investors to evaluate operations and future prospects in the same manner as management.

The following provides a reconciliation to adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings attributable to controlling interest and adjusted earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest from the most comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022.

Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 Operating

Income Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ 122,572 $ 174,677 $ 40,514 $ 129,903 $ 2.61 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,800 1,800 (405 ) 1,395 0.03 Restructuring and other income, net (13 ) (13 ) (25 ) (38 ) - Separation costs(2) 8,455 8,455 (1,565 ) 6,890 0.13 Sale-leaseback gain in equity income(3) - (2,063 ) 472 (1,591 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP $ 132,814 $ 182,856 $ 42,037 $ 136,559 $ 2.74





Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 Operating

Income Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ 65,395 $ 110,920 $ 24,963 $ 80,252 $ 1.61 Restructuring and other income, net (2,314 ) (2,314 ) 570 (1,847 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP $ 63,081 $ 108,606 $ 24,393 $ 78,405 $ 1.58

The following provides a reconciliation to adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings attributable to controlling interest and adjusted earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest from the most comparable GAAP measures for the twelve months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022.

Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 Operating

Income Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ 212,367 $ 345,368 $ 76,198 $ 256,528 $ 5.19 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,596 2,596 (568 ) 1,913 0.04 Restructuring and other income, net (4,571 ) (4,571 ) 623 (2,098 ) (0.04 ) Separation costs(2) 24,048 24,048 (5,507 ) 18,541 0.38 Pension settlement charge(4) - 4,774 (1,093 ) 3,681 0.07 Loss on sale of investment in ArtiFlex(5) - 16,059 (3,678 ) 12,381 0.25 Sale-leaseback gain in equity income(3) - (2,063 ) 472 (1,591 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP $ 234,440 $ 386,211 $ 85,949 $ 289,355 $ 5.86





Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2022 Operating

Income Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ 329,268 $ 514,286 $ 115,022 $ 379,386 $ 7.44 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 3,076 (450 ) 1,486 0.03 Restructuring and other income, net (17,096 ) (17,096 ) 2,598 (8,572 ) (0.17 ) Non-GAAP $ 315,248 $ 500,266 $ 112,874 $ 372,300 $ 7.30

______________________

(1) Excludes the impact of the noncontrolling interests. (2) Reflects direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the anticipated tax-free spin-off of the Company’s Steel Processing business, including audit, advisory, and legal costs and one-time costs to stand-up separate corporate functions. (3) During the three months ended May 31, 2023, our unconsolidated engineered cabs joint venture, Taxi Workhorse, recognized a pre-tax gain of $10,315 related to a sale-leaseback transaction. Our portion of this gain, which is recorded in equity income, was $2,063. (4) During August of 2023 the Company completed a pension lift-out transaction to transfer a portion of the total projected benefit obligation of The Gerstenslager Company Bargaining Unit Employees' Pension Plan to a third-party insurance company, resulting in a non-cash settlement charge of $4,774 to accelerate a portion of the overall deferred pension cost. (5) On August 3, 2022, the Company sold its 50% noncontrolling equity investment in ArtiFlex Manufacturing, LLC, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $16,059 during fiscal 2023.

To further assist in the analysis of segment results for the periods presented, the following volume and net sales information for the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 has been provided along with a reconciliation of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income for purposes of measuring segment profit:

Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 Steel Consumer Building Sustainable Processing Products Products Energy Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 1,025,075 20,109,755 2,747,620 162,894 n/a n/a Net Sales $ 860,062 $ 181,175 $ 142,189 $ 45,438 n/a $ 1,228,864 Operating income (loss) $ 93,335 $ 25,793 $ 9,662 $ 2,427 $ (8,645 ) $ 122,572 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,800 - - - - 1,800 Restructuring and other (income) expense - 7 (20 ) - - (13 ) Separation costs - - - - 8,455 8,455 Adjusted operating income (loss) 95,135 25,800 9,642 2,427 (190 ) 132,814 Miscellaneous income (expense), net 1,126 (103 ) (79 ) 181 2 1,127 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates(1) 4,234 - 49,618 - (423 ) 53,429 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,260 - - - - 4,260 Adjusted EBIT 96,235 25,697 59,181 2,608 (611 ) 183,110 Depreciation and amortization 16,407 4,059 4,610 1,697 1,519 28,292 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,642 $ 29,756 $ 63,791 $ 4,305 $ 908 $ 211,402 Adjusted EBIT margin 11.2 % 14.2 % 41.6 % 5.7 % NM 14.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.1 % 16.4 % 44.9 % 9.5 % NM 17.2 %

______________________

(1) Excludes a pre-tax gain of $2,063 within Other related to a sale-leaseback transaction at our unconsolidated engineered cabs joint venture, Taxi Workhorse, during the three months ended May 31, 2023.





Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 Steel Consumer Building Sustainable Energy Processing Products Products Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 1,042,465 22,008,912 3,469,962 181,026 n/a n/a Net Sales $ 1,119,808 $ 186,212 $ 172,945 $ 41,335 $ 5 $ 1,520,305 Operating income (loss) $ 16,877 $ 29,734 $ 19,834 $ (1,756 ) $ 706 $ 65,395 Restructuring and other (income), net (2,281 ) - - - (33 ) (2,314 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 14,596 29,734 19,834 (1,756 ) 673 63,081 Miscellaneous income (expense), net 827 (245 ) 99 80 (110 ) 651 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 6,922 - 43,634 - 2,485 53,041 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) 5,809 - - - - 5,809 Adjusted EBIT 16,536 29,489 63,567 (1,676 ) 3,048 110,964 Depreciation and amortization 17,291 3,136 4,292 1,611 1,918 28,248 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,827 $ 32,625 $ 67,859 $ (65 ) $ 4,966 $ 139,212 Adjusted EBIT margin 1.5 % 15.8 % 36.8 % -4.1 % NM 7.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.0 % 17.5 % 39.2 % -0.2 % NM 9.2 %

______________________

(2) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of restructuring charges of $104.





Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 Steel Consumer Building Sustainable Energy Processing Products Products Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 3,842,828 78,234,587 10,532,434 573,853 n/a n/a Net Sales $ 3,497,896 $ 686,319 $ 586,059 $ 146,118 n/a $ 4,916,392 Operating income (loss) $ 123,691 $ 78,039 $ 36,754 $ 718 $ (26,835 ) $ 212,367 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,112 - 484 - - 2,596 Restructuring and other (income) expense (4,204 ) 213 597 - (1,177 ) (4,571 ) Separation costs - - - - 24,048 24,048 Adjusted operating income (loss) 121,599 78,252 37,835 718 (3,964 ) 234,440 Miscellaneous income (expense), net(3) 3,270 (205 ) 349 199 (66 ) 3,547 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates(4)(5) 7,725 - 166,427 - 831 174,983 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests(6) 10,908 - - - - 10,908 Adjusted EBIT 121,686 78,047 204,611 917 (3,199 ) 402,062 Depreciation and amortization 66,383 15,734 17,856 6,319 6,508 112,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 188,069 93,781 222,467 7,236 3,309 514,862 Adjusted EBIT margin 3.5 % 11.4 % 34.9 % 0.6 % NM 8.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.4 % 13.7 % 38.0 % 5.0 % NM 10.5 %

______________________

(3) Excludes within Other, the pre-tax settlement charge of $4,774 related to the pension lift-out transaction discussed above. (4) Excludes within Other, the pre-tax loss of $16,059 related to the sale of our investment in ArtiFlex discussed above. (5) Excludes within Other, the pre-tax gain of $2,063 related to a sale-leaseback transaction at Workhorse discussed above. (6) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring gains of $1,734.





For the Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2022 Steel Consumer Building Sustainable Energy Processing Products Products Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 4,170,931 82,393,013 11,707,258 610,811 n/a n/a Net Sales $ 3,933,021 $ 636,478 $ 541,757 $ 130,954 $ 9 $ 5,242,219 Operating income (loss) $ 199,120 $ 94,378 $ 39,905 $ (6,157 ) $ 2,022 $ 329,268 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 - - - - 3,076 Restructuring and other income, net (14,480 ) - (35 ) (143 ) (2,438 ) (17,096 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 187,716 $ 94,378 $ 39,870 $ (6,300 ) $ (416 ) $ 315,248 Miscellaneous income (expense), net 862 (76 ) 240 64 1,624 2,714 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 29,787 - 176,498 - 7,356 213,641 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests(7) 15,093 - - - - 15,093 Adjusted EBIT 203,272 94,302 216,608 (6,236 ) 8,564 516,510 Depreciation and amortization 55,771 12,736 16,294 6,554 7,472 98,827 Adjusted EBITDA $ 259,043 $ 107,038 $ 232,902 $ 318 $ 16,036 $ 615,337 Adjusted EBIT margin 5.2 % 14.8 % 40.0 % -4.8 % NM 9.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.6 % 16.8 % 43.0 % 0.2 % NM 11.7 %

______________________

(7) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of impairment and restructuring gains of $4,785.

The following tables outlines our equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 WAVE $ 24,252 $ 20,755 $ 85,933 $ 87,426 ClarkDietrich 25,366 22,879 80,494 89,072 Serviacero Worthington 4,234 6,922 7,725 29,787 ArtiFlex(1) - 2,806 (13,700 ) 7,590 Workhorse 1,641 (321 ) 535 (234 ) Total equity income $ 55,493 $ 53,041 $ 160,987 $ 213,641

______________________

(1) On August 3, 2022, the Company sold its 50% interest in ArtiFlex.

