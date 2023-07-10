Memoir Gets Nod from Professional Book Reviewers
Karen Carlson’s “My Risky Romance in Turkey” Gets High RecommendationETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book gets high recommendations from two renowned professional book reviewing companies, namely, US Review of Books and Hollywood Book Reviews recently, amassing approval from book experts and readers alike.
The true to life story of Karen Carlson written in “My Risky Romance in Turkey” gets good recommendations through its gripping, exciting, mind-blowing, yet easy-to-read narration, written in first person.
The story starts when Karen travels with her boyfriend Cap in Europe. However, things take a sharp U-turn when Cap starts to engage in illegal drugs during their travels. Karen becomes disheartened and discouraged, leaving Cap and breaking their relationship apart. Cap goes back home, while Karen stays in Europe, engaging herself to the cultures and enjoying the trip despite the situation.
Karen meets a Turkish man and, without her knowing, she is set on a dangerous path that could lead her behind bars.
Alyssa Avina of Hollywood Book Reviews writes, “Throughout this memoir, we are met with unexpected action as well as plenty of drama and romance. The author does a fantastic job at transporting us not only back to the 1960s time period, but to the different cities she traveled through during this incredible time in her life,” Avina writes.
“The fact she is unafraid to tell every last detail of her past and is able to reflect on it from her current perspective is no easy feat. There’s no denying that this author expertly knows how to illustrate what it’s like to be in a foreign country looking for love and adventure and how nothing is as perfect as it seems, especially when unexpected dangers arise,” Avina continues.
Amanda Hanson of The US Review of Books says, “Carlson’s memoir is gripping, fascinating, and almost reads like a thriller. The author has shared her personal story with profound honesty.”
Carlson loves traveling ever since she was a child. To date, she has traveled to 100 countries. The main interests in her travels are always the culture, the various foods she is introduced to, and then her studying and learning foreign languages.
Karen now works in Miami, Florida with her husband and two cats.
“My Risky Romance In Turkey” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore platforms worldwide. You can also read the full reviews at https://tinyurl.com/4y4t4m8z and https://tinyurl.com/25u4s2z8.
