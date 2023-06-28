Memoir Serves Excitement, Amazement, Chills
Dangerous U-Turns in Karen Carlson’s Book Set in EuropeETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When Karen meets a man on her European tour, she thinks she has found the one. But when people around her start to give warnings, she is set to discover something that will take her trip on an amazing yet dangerous path.
This, and more, is what the book “My Risky Romance in Turkey” exposes in a true to life experience of rising author Karen Carlson.
The book exposes Karen’s most unforgettable trip of her life. The story starts when Karen traveled to Europe with her boyfriend, Cap. Karen quickly became discouraged by her boyfriend. During the trip, Cap was more interested in illegal drugs than in touring places with her. After knowing that Cap was interested in selling drugs, Karen had enough. She then breaks up with Cap and continues her trip alone.
Later, she starts a romance with a Turkish man but she then figures out that dangers await her. The man is married. Being in a relationship with a married man in Turkey is illegal. What happens to this relationship, and what dangers await Karen? Will she wind up in jail?
Veritas Vincint, an Amazon-verified reviewer says, “The author is brutally honest in her retelling, and despite the decades that have passed, there is something timeless about the desire to begin a new life, as well as the implicit challenges such a risky decision can bring,” Vincint says. “There is plenty of unpredictable action—including a stint behind bars!—and the whole story is like a snapshot of the past that feels oddly timely, and deserving of a read,” Vincint continues.
The author loves traveling ever since she was a child. To date, she has traveled to 100 countries. The main interests in her travels are always the culture, the various foods she is introduced to, and then her studying and learning foreign languages.
Karen now works in Miami, Florida with her husband and two cats.
“My Risky Romance In Turkey” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore platforms worldwide.
