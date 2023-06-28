Book Astounds Readers in a European Memoir
Exciting U-Turns in Karen Carlson’s Book “My Risky Romance in Turkey”ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When a trip takes an unexpected, dangerous, sharp U-turn, what will you do?
New book “My Risky Romance in Turkey” written by ultra-engaging, up-and-coming author Karen Carlson narrates the most unforgettable trip of her life - a trip that will change her life forever.
The book details the most unforgettable journey of Karen who traveled to Europe with her boyfriend, Cap. Karen quickly became discouraged by her boyfriend as Cap was more interested in illegal drugs than in touring places with her. After knowing that Cap was interested in selling drugs, Karen had enough. She then breaks up with Cap and continues her trip alone.
Karen meets a Turkish man, but the meet-up changed her life forever. The dangers she feared became closer, and her life was put at risk. How will this story end?
AliReads, an Amazon-verified reviewer says, “The book revolves around a woman who loves to live a life of adventure and travels to various countries to experience different cultures. The author engages the reader by creating situations, which are hard to escape and making the reading experience more engaging.”
AliReads continues to say that the author has written it quite simply, sets the plot as a mystery from the beginning, and makes it hard for one to stop reading. “A good read for adventurous people who like to dip into the world of danger,” AliReads continues.
Karen’s love for travel stems from childhood. So far, she has traveled to and explored more than 100 countries. The main interests in her travels are always the culture, the various foods she's introduced to, and then her studying and learning foreign languages.
Karen now works in Miami, Florida with her husband and two cats.
“My Risky Romance In Turkey” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore platforms worldwide.
