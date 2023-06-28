Press Releases

06/28/2023

Attorney General Tong and Deputy Attorney General Meskill Statement on Passing of Governor Weicker

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong and Deputy Attorney General Eileen Meskill released the following statement on the passing of Governor Lowell P. Weicker, Jr.

“Governor Weicker was a courageous and tenacious statesman—a titan of Connecticut. He was never afraid to make the hard decisions—even when speaking truth to power put him at odds with his own party and allies, and when doing the necessary thing came with great professional cost. We are of two generations who came of age under Lowell Weicker’s dominance in state and national politics. His outsized leadership shaped so many here in Connecticut—particularly in the strong partnership he had with Eileen’s father Governor Meskill. The Meskill family is tremendously grateful for his support and belief in Governor Meskill through every step in his career, especially through his difficult judicial confirmation. Our thoughts are with his family now,” said Attorney General Tong and Deputy Attorney General Eileen Meskill.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov