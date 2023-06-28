Dr. David Malloy appointed to second term as King’s President

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Ontario, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of King’s University College is pleased to announce that Dr. David C. Malloy has accepted a second term as the ninth President of King’s. The appointment is effective July 1, 2024, for a five-year term.



A renewal committee of the Board recommended Dr. Malloy for reappointment. The reappointment process included a community consultation, annual performance reviews, and other relevant factors including a wide range of feedback. “We are excited that Dr. Malloy has accepted our offer of reappointment and we look forward to achieving new goals for King’s as we continue to adapt to the post-pandemic educational landscape. With his leadership, we will increase our commitment to high-quality academic and student experiences in an increasingly dynamic and diverse world, and to building the common good,” says Dr. Nonie Brennan, Chair-Elect of King’s Board of Directors.

During his first term at King’s, first as Principal and then as President, Dr. Malloy guided the King’s community in a multitude of ways including:

expertly managing the localized campus challenges of the pandemic with extensive leadership and outreach as the university navigated online instruction and maintaining a sense of community and a safe environment through the establishment of the COVID-19 President’s Advisory Group

establishing a department of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Decolonization (EDID) after forming the King’s/Brescia Joint Presidents’ Anti-Racism Working Group with Brescia University College; the appointment of the Indigenous Initiatives Advisor; and the flying of the Progress Pride flag indicating that King’s is a place for everyone

establishing the President’s Accessibility Advisory Committee in facilitating a barrier-free campus

being the first president to represent King’s on a delegation trip to India as part of the university’s plan to diversify international recruitment and engagement

establishing an office of External Relations that elevates King’s reputation among prospective students, alumni and donors, both domestically and internationally

initiating a new campus development strategy that led to a space and facility renewal process including the library renovation, adding the King’s modular building for increased space, adding King’s House and the acquisition of new student housing options

establishing a research office and the $1M King’s Research Excellence fund



As Dr. Malloy moves into this second term, the university is set to establish a new strategic plan. The Board acknowledges Dr. Malloy’s expertise in values-based leadership and his strong ethical-based decision-making processes that will help guide the many new initiatives on the horizon. His future work will focus on a commitment to a thoughtful, sustainable campus infrastructure and programming in service of the overall mission, vision and values of King’s.

“I am humbled and honoured to accept this role,” says Dr. Malloy. “However, the true leadership at King’s is being conducted by a stellar team of faculty, student and administrative people who take great pride and care in stewarding this great institution. Their demonstrated energy, dedication and belief in making King’s truly a place to be and a place to become for everyone, inspires me on a daily basis. I am so grateful to have this support.”

Dr. Malloy is a Western University alumnus, earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western’s Faculty of Physical Education. He received his doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of Ottawa.

His reappointment at King's follows a 30-year career with the University of Regina, both as a faculty member and administrator, holding the roles of Assistant Dean of the Faculty of Kinesiology & Health Studies, Associate Dean in the Faculty of Graduate Studies & Research, Associate Vice-President (Research) and Vice-President (Research).

Dr. Malloy has maintained an active research portfolio (over 70 peer-reviewed articles, three since his arrival at King’s), with a focus on applied philosophy in health care. His interests include moral injury, ethical decision-making, codes of ethics, existential hardiness, personhood, and ethical climate/culture.

King’s is a public Catholic University which welcomes students of all faith backgrounds. Located in London, Ontario, Canada, King’s provides general and honours degree programs through its affiliation with Western University in the liberal arts, social sciences, management, and a master's degree in social work. Institutionally autonomous, King’s is academically affiliated with Western University, and King’s graduates receive a Western University degree. The King’s community is centred on the values of social justice, equality and the education of the whole person.

