Market Analysis: Methanation Catalyst market, Brazing Alloys market and LiTFSI Market forecasted from 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanation Catalyst Market is expected to grow from USD 64.00 Million in 2022 to USD 66.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 0.25% during the forecast period. The Methanation Catalyst market is expected to experience a significant growth rate in the upcoming years. The increasing demand for renewable energy sources is one of the major driving factors.

There are several types of methanation catalysts such as:

• aluminum oxide carrier,

• composite carrier.

The aluminum oxide carrier methanation catalyst is characterized by high thermal stability, low surface area, and high purity. These properties are essential for the catalyst's effectiveness in the methanation process.

Methanation catalysts are extensively used in various industrial processes such as coal to gas, coke oven gas to gas, CO and CO2 removal. In the coal to gas process, methanation catalysts are used to convert coal into gas by heating it in the presence of steam and then using a catalyst to synthesize it into methane. Similarly, in the coke oven gas to gas process, methanation catalysts are used to transform coke oven gas into synthetic natural gas. The CO and CO2 removal processes involve the use of methanation catalysts to convert carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide into methane, which can be easily removed from the atmosphere.

The report also suggests that the market share percent valuation of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be around 40% in the next few years. The market share percent valuation of North America and Europe is expected to be around 30% and 20%, respectively. On the other hand, the market share percent valuation of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is expected to be relatively small, at around 5% and 4%, respectively.

The global methanation catalyst market is highly competitive with the presence of several prominent players such as:

• Haldor Topsoe,

• Johnson Matthey,

• BASF,

• Clariant,

• INS Pulawy,

• JGC C&C,

• Jiangxi Huihua,

• Anchun,

• CAS KERRY,

• Sichuan Shutai, and

• Dalian Catalytic.

According to a report:

• Haldor Topsoe generated sales revenue of USD 905 million in 2019.

• Johnson Matthey generated sales revenue of USD 13.87 billion.

• BASF reported sales revenue of USD 65.1 billion in 2019

The Brazing Alloys Market is expected to grow from USD 1.00 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.The global brazing alloys market is driven by the growth in the automotive and construction industries. Brazing alloys are extensively used for joining metals in HVAC, aerospace, and electrical industries.

The various types of brazing alloys available are:

• Aluminium

• Copper

• Silver

• Nickel

Aluminum brazing alloys are extensively used in the manufacturing of automotive heat exchangers. Copper brazing alloys offer strong joints and high electrical conductivity, making them suitable for plumbing and electrical applications. Silver brazing alloys are used in various industries that require high-strength joints, including aerospace and power generation. Nickel brazing alloys are primarily used for high-temperature applications, including furnace components and jet engine parts.

Brazing alloys are extensively used in a variety of industries such as automotive, aerospace, electrical, and household appliances. In the automotive industry, they are utilized in the manufacturing of engines and transmissions. Brazing alloys are used for joining components like radiators, oil coolers, and air conditioning systems, among others. In the aerospace industry, brazing alloys are used to manufacture critical components like titanium turbine blades and heat exchangers.

The Brazing Alloys market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with a market share of over 40%. North America and Europe are also significant markets for brazing alloys, with market shares of around 25% and 20%, respectively. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to have a smaller market share

Some of the key players operating in the market are:

• Harris Products,

• Lucas-Milhaupt,

• Umicore,

• Nihon Superior,

• Morgan,

• Prince & Izant,

• Saxonia,

• Aimtek,

• Materion,

• Sentes-BIR,

• Wall Colmonoy,

• Tokyo Braze,

• Linbraze,

• VBC Group,

• Pietro Galliani,

• Stella Welding,

• Saru Silver Alloy.

In terms of revenue:

• in 2020, Lucas-Milhaupt's annual revenue was $77.6 million,

• while Materion's annual revenue was $1.2 billion.

• Umicore reported revenue of €4.4 billion in 2020.

LiTFSI (Lithium Tetrakis(pentafluorophenyl)borate) is a salt commonly used as a conductive electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries. The LiTFSI market research reports offer in-depth analysis of the market conditions specific to LiTFSI, including market drivers, challenges, trends, and growth opportunities. According to the reports, the global LiTFSI market size was valued at USD 34.3 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period (2023-2030) to reach USD 66.8 million by 2030.

It is available in two different forms:

• LiTFSI powder and

• LiTFSI solution.

The powder form is a fine, white crystalline powder that is used to make the solution form. The solution form is a clear, colorless liquid that is dissolved in a solvent such as dimethyl carbonate or ethylene carbonate.

LiTFSI (Lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide) finds its application as an electrolyte salt for lithium-ion batteries, antistatic agent, and as a component for polymer electrolyte membranes in fuel cells. The LiTFSI improves the performance of lithium-ion batteries by increasing the ionic conductivity and stability. It exhibits low-temperature characteristics, making it ideal for use in electrolytes, and serves as a polymer additive and as a curing agent in epoxy resins. Also, it helps in the prevention of static electricity buildup in electronic devices and plastics.

The market share of APAC region is expected to be around 45% by 2026. North America and Europe are also significant markets for LiTFSI, with market shares expected to be around 30% and 20%, respectively. The rest of the world is expected to account for the remaining 5%.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and other battery applications is driving the growth of the LiTFSI market in these regions. The overall market valuation of LiTFSI is expected to reach USD 275 million by 2026.

The LiTFSI (Lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide) market is highly competitive with major players like:

• Solvay,

• 3M,

• Jiangsu Guotai Super Power New Materials,

• Peric Special Gases,

• Monils Chem, and

• Time Chemical

Sales revenue of some key players:

• Solvay's sales revenue for 2020 was €9.1 billion. ]3M's sales revenue for 2020 was $32.2 billion.

• Jiangsu Guotai Super Power New Materials' revenue for 2020 was ¥601.9 million.

• Peric Special Gases' sales revenue for 2020 was $157 million.

• Monils Chem's sales revenue for 2020 was $6.5 million.

• Time Chemical's revenue for 2020 was ¥186.2 million.

