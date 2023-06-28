Historic Pennsylvania "Scotland Campus" Going to Auction

Submit Release
CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The campus auction includes the real estate and all of the furnishings on site. Williams & Williams, a nationwide leader for commercial real estate auctions will conduct the online auction starting at 10am EDT Tuesday July 25 and close at 12pm EDT Thursday July 27.
The sprawling, 169-ac campus at 3538 Scotland Rd. was originally built to house and educate children whose military fathers died from war or disease. It eventually because a private prep school and most recently, an athletics-oriented school. The seller of the campus is not the former operator of the school.
The campus contains 75 buildings that include classrooms, a dining hall, gymnasiums, dorms and 40 duplex cottages. “About 75% of the campus is move-in ready condition, but there are buildings that will need repairs,” said Danae Hill, Vice President of Operations at Williams & Williams. “There is also plenty of open space for campus expansion if a new owner requires that.”
Hill said the market for private school campuses is strong, but a new owner could repurpose the property for other uses, including creating a resort or a retirement community. “Existing amenities such as the fully equipped and furnished 20,000 sf commercial kitchen, and an outdoor amphitheater would be appealing for a school or other commercial opportunities,” she said.
Prospective buyers should attend the upcoming inspection July 6 & 7. Call 918.362.6565 or email Danae.Hill@WilliamsAuction.com to schedule an appointment. Photos, maps and terms of sale can be found at Williamsauction.com/Campus. An extensive due diligence package is available. Please call 800.801.8003 to request access to the data vault.
