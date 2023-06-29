Market Analysis: Engineered Fluids Market ,Structural Glass Curtain Walls Market,Wear Resistant Steel Market till 2030

Industry Analysis and market Trends: Engineered Fluids Market ,Structural Glass Curtain Walls Market And Wear Resistant Steel Market forecasted from 2023-2030.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Engineered Fluids Market is expected to grow from USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period.The global Engineered Fluids market is expected to reach a size of $1.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period. Engineered fluids are specialized liquids that are used in various applications, such as heat transfer, lubrication, and insulation.

These fluids come in various types such as:

• Heat transfer fluids

• Lubricants

• Solvents

Heat transfer fluids are used to transfer heat from one medium to another in industrial processes and systems. Lubricants, on the other hand, are used to reduce friction and wear in mechanical systems by reducing surface-to-surface contact. Solvents are used to dissolve and remove unwanted materials from various industrial surfaces and materials. Other types of engineered fluids include hydraulic fluids, cleaning agents, and coolants.

Engineered Fluids are specialized liquids that are tailored for specific industrial needs. These fluids are increasingly used in several applications, including Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Power Generation, Processing & Manufacturing Plants, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and others. In the automotive industry, engineered fluids are used as coolants for high-performance engines and also as lubricants for vehicle parts.

As for the market share percentage valuation, the report states that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for over 40% of the global Engineered Fluids market share by 2025, followed by North America and Europe at 30% and 20%, respectively. The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America regions are expected to account for the remaining 10% of the global market share.

The market is highly competitive with key players such as:

• Chemours,

• Daikin Industries,

• Solvay,

• Asahi Glass,

• Halopolymer,

• Halocarbon,

• 3M,

• F2 Chemicals,

• Lubrilog,

• Engineered Custom Lubricants.

Some of the top sales revenue figures in 2020 for these companies include:

- The Chemours Company: $4.5 billion

- Daikin Industries: $22.2 billion

- Solvay: €9.08 billion

- 3M: $32.2 billion

The Structural Glass Curtain Walls Market is expected to grow from USD 50.50 Billion in 2022 to USD 77.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period.The Structural Glass Curtain Walls market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the next few years due to increasing demand from the construction industry.

There are two types of structural glass curtain walls:

• the unitised type and

• the stick-built type.

The unitised type is pre-fabricated off-site and consists of large panels that are assembled on-site. These panels are designed to fit together seamlessly, reducing installation time and increasing efficiency. The stick-built type is assembled on-site piece by piece, requiring more time and effort.

Structural glass curtain walls are used extensively in various types of buildings, including commercial, public, and residential. In commercial buildings, they provide a sleek and modern appearance, allowing natural light to enter the space while also efficiently insulating the building. In public buildings, they enhance the design and architectural aesthetics while providing security and protection against harsh weather conditions.

It is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will account for more than 40% of the global Structural Glass Curtain Walls market share by 2025, followed by

North America and Europe, which are expected to account for around 30% and 20% respectively.

Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, primarily due to the increasing construction activities in these regions.

Some of the major players in the market are:

• JiangHong Group,

• Grandland Group,

• Schüco,

• Yuanda China,

• Oldcastle Building Envelope,

• Apogee Enterprises,

• China Aviation Sanxin,

• Kawneer,

• China Fangda Group,

• Aluprof,

• Aluk Group,

• Golden Curtain Wall,

• Zhongshan Shengxing,

• G.James, and

• Raico.

In terms of sales revenue, some of the above-listed companies reported the following figures in 2020:

• Yuanda China ($1.6 billion),

• Oldcastle Building Envelope ($1.2 billion), and

• Apogee Enterprises ($1 billion).

The global wear resistant steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market size is estimated to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2030 from USD 2.70 billion in 2022. The increasing adoption of wear resistant steel in industries such as mining, construction, cement, and oil & gas is driving market growth.

It is available in different types based on its hardness levels:

• Under HBW 400, it has a hardness level of 400 Brinell hardness units.

• HBW 400-500 has a hardness level of 400-500 Brinell hardness units,

• Above HBW 500, the hardness level is above 500 Brinell hardness units.

The high hardness of these types of wear-resistant steel makes it ideal for use in harsh conditions and extreme environments, where strength and durability are necessary.

Wear resistant steel is widely used in various applications, including construction, mining equipment, and other heavy-duty industries. In the construction sector, wear resistant steel is used to create durable structures that can withstand harsh weather conditions, heavy loads, and abrasive materials. In mining equipment, wear resistant steel is used for parts that are exposed to extreme wear and tear, such as conveyor systems, buckets, and hoppers.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the wear resistant steel market due to the increasing demand for construction and mining equipment in countries such as China and India. The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the wear resistant steel market in 2019, with a share of over 50%.

North America and Europe are also expected to have significant shares in the wear resistant steel market owing to the presence of major manufacturers and increased industrialization. The report suggests that North America and Europe are expected to hold market shares of around 20% and 15%, respectively.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to have relatively smaller market shares in the wear resistant steel market.

The leading players in the market are:

• SSAB,

• JFE,

• ThyssenKrupp,

• Dillinger,

• Bisalloy,

• ESSAR Steel Algoma,

• ArcelorMittal,

• NSSMC,

• NLMK Clabecq,

• Bisalloy Jigang,

• NanoSteel,

• Baowu Group,

• WUYANG Steel,

• ANSTEEL,

• Baowu Group (TISCO),

• Acroni, and

• Salzgitter.

According to the sales revenue figures released by companies in their annual reports, some of the top players in the market are:

- SSAB: USD 3.5 billion

- JFE: USD 34.9 billion

- ThyssenKrupp: USD 48.3 billion

- Dillinger: USD 2.2 billion

- Bisalloy: AUD 107.2 million

- ESSAR Steel Algoma: CAD 1.4 billion

- ArcelorMittal: USD 70.6 billion

