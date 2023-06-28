Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Expected to Exceed USD 76.2 Bn by 2032: TMR Study

Focus of governments of several countries on combating antibiotic resistance in animals and prevent bacterial infections present significant opportunities to companies in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market was valued at US$ 37.6 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 7% from 2022 to 2032, to reach US$ 76.2 Bn by 2032.



Intense focus of governments and other stakeholders in the healthcare industry to promote judicious antimicrobial use and prevent antibiotic resistance among livestock animals is encouraging usage of antimicrobial susceptibility testing in veterinary medicine. Stringent implementation of regulations pertaining to appropriate usage of antibiotics in people and animals is expected to boost market outlook. Significant development of veterinary-specific testing methods is anticipated to augment market growth in the next few years.

Key Findings of Study

Rapid Increase in Usage of Veterinary AST by Reference Labs: Rapid development of specific test methods and interpretive criteria for a wide range of veterinary pathogens is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for companies in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Based on end-use, the veterinary reference labs segment accounted for a major market share in 2021. The segment recorded a CAGR of 6% from 2017 to 2021. Availability of automated and semi-automated method for antimicrobial susceptibility testing in reference labs is a key driving factor for the segment. Rise in adoption of standardized test methods for a wide range of veterinary pathogens in reference laboratories is anticipated to bolster the segment. For example, availability of FDA-approved antimicrobial agents for the susceptibility testing in reference labs is expected to augment the market value.



Key Growth Drivers of Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Steady rise in threat of antibacterial resistance in animals due to indiscriminate usage of antibiotics in animal feed is a key driver of the global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Several industry-sponsored veterinary surveillance programs and WHO-funded programs are promoting appropriate use of antibiotics in people and animals.



Increase in focus on pet care and animal husbandry care in livestock is bolstering development of treatments for a wide range of diseases in veterinary medicine. This factor is likely to drive the demand for veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry. Governments across the globe have stepped up efforts to promote animal welfare.



Regional Growth Dynamics

The U.S., the U.K., China, Japan, and South Korea are key countries that are anticipated to significant sales of global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing products such as disks and plates, culture media, and consumables.

The market in the U.S. is projected to reach US$ 20 Bn by 2032. Rapid commercialization of a range of global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing products in the country and increase approval of advanced testing methods by the U.S. FDA are key factors that are expected to propel the market in the U.S. Substantial manufacture of discs by Becton, Dickinson, and Company, a U.S.-based multinational medical technology company selling medical devices, is an instance (of commercialization of veterinary AST products). Significant availability of numerous standardized test methods for veterinary pathogens, especially in veterinary diagnostic laboratory, is anticipated to increase the market size in the country over the next few years.

The U.K. is another lucrative market for veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The market in the region/country is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022–2032.

China and South Korea are expected to witness rapid increase in adoption of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing among livestock owners. Considerable focus on utilizing antimicrobial susceptibility testing is driven by consistent initiatives by governments on improving health care for food-producing animals. China is a key producer and consumer of animal food products such as meat and milk. Hence, the livestock husbandry in the region is striving to reduce prevalence of antimicrobial resistance of bacteria from food-producing animals.

Competition Landscape

Leading companies in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry are introducing standardized test methods to stay ahead of competitors.

Key players operating in the market are

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Synbiosis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Condalab

Bioguard Corporation

Liofilchem S.r.l.

HiMedia Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Neogen Corporation

Merck KGaA

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Alifax S.r.l.



Segmentation

The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented based on

Product Type

Disks & Plates

Culture Media

Accessories & Consumables



Animal Type

Livestock Animals Cattle Poultry Pigs Others

Companion Animals Cats Dogs Horses Others



End-use

Veterinary Reference Labs

Veterinary Research Institutes

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



