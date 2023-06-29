LYTICS INTRODUCES THE CDP INDUSTRY'S FIRST “CUSTOMER 360 READINESS INDEX”
Tool evaluates the effectiveness of an enterprise customer data strategy and offers insight on how to improveSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, the leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), announces the Customer 360 Readiness Index, a first-of-a-kind tool that helps organizations easily and comprehensively evaluate the quality, completeness, utilization, and value of their customer 360 efforts.
“The Customer 360 Readiness Index is a powerful tool that can help businesses make better decisions about how to approach building and utilizing their customer data in the age of AI,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “By measuring the completeness, accuracy, and relevance of their data, businesses can identify opportunities to improve their approach to governance, data collection and completeness of their C360 ultimately leading to more effective campaigns, customer service, product development and more.”
A comprehensive and usable customer 360 is the lifeblood of the modern enterprise, providing insights to improve business performance and the enterprise data moat, and to best utilize Generative AI. The Customer 360 Readiness Index brings an unprecedented level of clarity and accessibility to customer data housed in BigQuery and other warehouses–even those not yet incorporated with Lytics–and provides a complete, multi-dimensional snapshot of that customer data for integrity, depth, and usability. Each dimension contributes to an overall score. A key feature of the Readiness Index is the correlation of “playbook plays” to profile completeness.
Certain strategies should only become available when profiles meet specific data completeness criteria, ensuring that businesses make informed and effective decisions based on reliable data. Further, Lytics' Readiness Index brings a high level of data governance into play, providing a robust and automatic GDPR deletion machinery. It ensures encrypted secure PII at rest, thereby adhering to top standards of data protection.
“The Readiness Index reinforces Lytics' commitment to data utilization, intelligence, and activation,” added Kaykas-Wolff. “It is more than just a tool; it's an entire system that ensures businesses make the most of their data while adhering to strict compliance standards. It is poised to be a game changer in the way companies connect and utilize their customer data.”
For more information about Lytics Customer 360 Readiness Index, visit our website at https://www.lytics.com/customer-360-readiness-index/.
###
About Lytics
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and a 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.
Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.
Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
Lisa Langsdorf
GoodEye PR
+1 3476450474
email us here