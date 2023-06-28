DANO Network Now Accepting Film Submissions from New Zealand and Nigeria
DANO Network is the streaming TV platform created by filmmakers.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-evolving world of digital entertainment, online platforms have become increasingly popular for sharing and monetizing creative content. One such platform, the DANO Network, is now accepting film content submissions from New Zealand and Nigeria. With a shared revenue structure similar to popular platforms like TUBI and YouTube, DANO Network offers content creators a higher percentage of the revenue generated. This article explores the opportunities and benefits that the DANO Network offers to filmmakers from these two countries.
What is the DANO Network?
The DANO Network is an online platform that provides a space for filmmakers to showcase their work and monetize it effectively. With a user-friendly interface, the platform is designed to cater to the needs of content creators looking for exposure, wider audiences, and financial rewards. The network aims to connect filmmakers from New Zealand and Nigeria, fostering collaboration and cultural exchange between these two countries.
Shared Revenue Structure
Similar to popular streaming platforms like TUBI and YouTube, the DANO Network operates on a shared revenue model. This means that content creators can earn revenue based on the number of views and engagement their films receive. However, what sets DANO Network apart is its commitment to providing a higher percentage of revenue to filmmakers. This increased share allows creators to benefit more from their work, offering them a greater incentive to showcase their films on the platform.
Dano Veal expressed the challenges faced by independent filmmakers who struggle to find the necessary support to showcase their films effectively. Many of these films remain stagnant on distributors' platforms, social media sites, or personal hard drives. Veal believes that focusing on shared revenue streaming is an excellent idea since even small numbers can accumulate over time. By consistently promoting their films and increasing viewership, filmmakers have the potential to earn enough from streaming revenue to cover production costs and invest in future projects.
Opportunities for Filmmakers
By accepting film content submissions from New Zealand and Nigeria, the DANO Network opens up exciting opportunities for filmmakers from both countries. Here are some key advantages:
1. Increased Exposure: DANO Network provides a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work to a wider audience, both locally and internationally. This exposure can help filmmakers gain recognition and attract potential industry professionals.
2. Cultural Exchange: With content submissions from New Zealand and Nigeria, the DANO Network enables a unique cultural exchange between these two countries. Filmmakers can share their diverse perspectives and tell stories that resonate with global audiences.
3. Monetization: The shared revenue structure of the DANO Network allows filmmakers to earn money from their content. By providing a higher percentage of revenue, the platform offers an enhanced financial incentive for filmmakers to showcase their work.
4. Networking Opportunities: The DANO Network serves as a hub for filmmakers, facilitating connections and collaborations between creators from different backgrounds. This can lead to further opportunities in the industry, including partnerships, funding, and distribution deals.
Veal added "Social media platforms and free video-sharing websites expose your films to the public without much protection (public domain), making them vulnerable to competition from less significant user-generated content like trends and challenges that are purely for entertainment purposes. Additionally, this puts your costly production at the same level as these less important content pieces."
Conclusion
The DANO Network presents an exciting opportunity for filmmakers from New Zealand and Nigeria to showcase their work, gain exposure, and earn money through a shared revenue structure. By accepting film content submissions, this platform opens doors for cultural exchange, collaboration, and wider recognition. With its commitment to providing a higher percentage of revenue, the DANO Network offers filmmakers a compelling reason to choose this platform over others. As the digital entertainment landscape continues to evolve, platforms like the DANO Network play a vital role in empowering content creators and fostering diverse storytelling.
