AZ ROCK DEPOT LAUNCHES NEW, USER-FRIENDLY WEBSITE FEATURING LANDSCAPE MATERIAL CALCULATOR
AZ Rock Depot, a family-owned and operated business, renowned for supplying top-quality, natural landscaping materials, announces launch of their new website.
Went in to get a few boulders for the front yard. Brian was very helpful and made the process easy. We picked out a few boulders and they delivered them on time and for a very reasonable price.”QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AZ Rock Depot, a family-owned and operated business, renowned for supplying top-quality, natural landscaping materials, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website. The newly revamped digital platform is designed to enhance customer experience and provide a wealth of helpful resources to aid customers in bringing their outdoor dreams to life.
— Leo Meza
The innovative website features a Landscape Material Calculator, a useful tool that helps customers determine exactly how much material they need to cover the square footage of their choice. This feature will allow customers to plan their landscaping projects with greater precision and efficiency, saving both time and money.
From responsibly sourced rock products to personalized service that takes into account each customer's specific needs, AZ Rock Depot is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of beauty, durability, and sustainability. This commitment has led to a solid reputation and a steady stream of 5-star reviews.
Customer Erica Mittleider comments, "Excellent customer service and willingness to work with us! Beat Pioneer’s prices and delivered same day. Huge plus to have equipment rental at the same place! Great one-stop shop for our landscaping needs! Happy customers!”
Similarly, customer Leo Meza was thrilled with his experience, stating, “Went in to get a few boulders for the front yard. Brian was very helpful and made the process easy. We picked out a few boulders and they delivered them on time and for a very reasonable price. I’ll go back to AZ Rock Depot for any rock or fill dirt in the future if any more projects come up.”
The company invites both existing and potential customers to explore the new website, where they can gain a comprehensive understanding of AZ Rock Depot's offerings and capabilities. Whether tackling large-scale construction projects or small home landscaping improvements, AZ Rock Depot is the go-to choice for quality, reliability, and personalized service.
For more information, please visit the new website or call directly to one of the yards.
About AZ Rock Depot:
As a family-owned and operated business, AZ Rock Depot brings a personal touch to the supply of top-quality, natural landscaping materials. They believe in personalized service and helping their customers actualize their outdoor dreams with an array of rock products that meet the highest standards of beauty, durability, and sustainability.
AZ Rock Depot operates from two locations - Apache Junction and Queen Creek. Here are the addresses and operating hours:
Apache Junction Yard
4960 S Delaware Dr
Apache Junction, AZ 85120
Phone: (480) 696-5799
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7am – 4pm, Saturday 7am – 12pm
Queen Creek Yard
18595 E San Tan Blvd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Phone: (480) 696-5799
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7am – 5pm, Saturday 7am – 1pm
Garren Foster
AZ Rock Depot
+1 480-696-5799
garren@azrockdepot.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter