Shariah Compliant Ethics First Digital Money Islamic Coin Launches 1 September, Arouses Global Interest

/EIN News/ -- Zug, Switzerland, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Islamic Coin, the Shariah-compliant, ethics-first digital money that has made headlines around the world has announced an official launch on centralized and decentralized exchanges on 1 September 2023. The long-awaited event has spurred a flurry of interest in traditional as well as Islamic finance circles, as the team secured $400M and gradually unveiled the impressive scope of plans and MOUs that have already been signed to propel the project forward.

In March, the crypto signed with UK based DDCAP Group - opening the floodgates to infrastructure projects with over 300 global Islamic Banks. DDCAP, bringing over 20 years of expertise in sustainable intermediary services and systems to the Islamic financial market, will work closely with the team to launch exclusive and revolutionary solutions ready for the Digital Age.

Islamic Coin has additionally announced an exclusive integration with Holiday Swap, the world’s largest home exchange platform, with over 1M global users. Haqq, the blockchain Islamic Coin is built on, will become the exclusive Web3 partner and will enable Holiday Swap to add their loyalty token system and all related operations to Web3. The partnership will enable users of both platforms to offer more services to clients on an ethics-powered, industry grade digital platform.

In June, Islamic Coin already partnered with Sushi - one of the world’s largest decentralized exchanges in the world. After launch, Islamic Coin’s global community will enjoy various benefits, including the ability to provide liquidity, stake their assets and earn tokens during the liquidity mining phase.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to lead Islamic Coin into the future. This is a momentous occasion that we have all been waiting for, and I look forward to presenting more exciting details soon,” commented Islamic Coin founder Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi.

Since inception, the global recognition and acclaim for Islamic Coin and the HAQQ Blockchain have been remarkable. With a groundbreaking $400 million secured from private investors and high-net-worth individuals, the HAQQ-Islamic Coin team has earned prestigious awards on an international scale. Accolades include the highly regarded Most Promising ESG Crypto and the esteemed Golden Excellence Award bestowed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance, at The Middle East Blockchain Awards. The team's accomplishments extend beyond awards as they presented to international luminaries at the UN's COP27, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the UN climate agenda and actively contributing to global initiatives.

The Advisory Board includes members of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ruling Families, including the grandson of UAE founder Sheikh Dr. Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Navy Chief Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan (advising in private capacity), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum and Her Highness Sheikha Mariam Suhail Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum.

The Executive Team also boasts top names in traditional and Islamic finance. Islamic Coin’s Executive Board includes Emaar’s Hussein Al Meeza (who is also a co-founder), an award-winning banker with over 45 years of experience spanning the Islamic banking, finance, and insurance sectors, one of the key personalities involved in establishing Dubai Islamic Bank — the first fully-fledged Islamic Bank in the world. The Executive Board also includes Khamis Buharoon AI Shamsi, the former Assistant Director of the Finance Division, and Assistant Director of the Internal Audit Division of the Central Bank of the UAE. Greg Gigliotti, CEO, Chief Investment Officer, and Founding Partner of Xtellus Advisors, has also recently joined the initiative. Gigliotti is a respected fund manager with experience at Goldman Sachs and other global institutions who has managed a portfolio of over $16 Billion during his career.

The team will continually update the list of centralized and decentralized exchanges on the website and on social media.



Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

