The HomeBuyer's Hour - Unraveling Market Sales, Development, and Civic Engagement

In this episode of The HomeBuyer's Hour, guest host Armando Chacon discusses how to stay in real estate and why client-agent relationships are essential.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Armando has emerged as a real estate and development leader, leaving an indelible impression on the city's landscape. His unwavering dedication to his real estate business and commitment to the community's welfare have garnered him the respect and admiration of peers and clients.Armando's success is attributable to his dedication to providing boutique services and unparalleled market knowledge. He has received numerous accolades and honors from prestigious institutions such as the Chicago Association of Realtors and Century 21 in recognition of his exceptional accomplishments. Armando was awarded the prestigious Grand Centurion award for his outstanding production and dedication to quality service. Armando's unwavering commitment to delivering unrivaled service and remarkable results have consistently ranked in the top one percent of all brokers in the Chicagoland area, solidifying his position as a reliable real estate professional.In addition to his thriving real estate business, Armando founded ACG Development, a company that has completed multiple projects and is presently engaged in additional projects. ACG Development has become a force to be reckoned with in the real estate and development industry due to Armando's foresight and entrepreneurial zeal.Armando's path to achievement began at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting. He gained valuable experience in the finance sector by serving as Director of Finance at Jones Lang LaSalle and later as Chief Financial Officer at Aspire Properties, building on this foundation. These experiences provided Armando with a thorough comprehension of the financial complexities of the real estate industry.Armando joined Century 21 SGR, Inc. in 2004, quickly becoming a highly regarded and top-producing agent. Armando became a principal and managing partner of Century 21 SGR in 2014 due to his exceptional skills and leadership potential. Since assuming this position, he has led transformational changes within the organization, revitalizing its brand and expanding its reach. Armando has elevated Century 21 SGR to new heights through his visionary leadership, driving revenue growth and attracting talented agents.Armando is a managing associate committed to mentoring and guiding Century 21 agents to success. He offers advice and assistance to aspiring real estate entrepreneurs in exchange for his knowledge and experience, which he freely imparts. Armando recognizes the significance of addressing complex and time-sensitive issues, routinely consulting with agents to offer support and direction.Armando's influence, however, extends far beyond the real estate domain. Participating actively in numerous initiatives, he is devoted to giving back to the industry and the community. He firmly believes that thriving communities are created by individuals who actively contribute to their improvement. Armando's actions reflect his beliefs as president of the West Central Association Chamber of Commerce and the Chicago Children's Theatre. In addition, he serves as co-chair of the 78 Community Advisory Council, a prestigious position. Armando's past leadership position as president of the Mary Bartelme Park Advisory Council and his three mandates as a community representative on the Skinner West Local School Council prove his dedication to community development. In addition, he has served on the advisory committee of the Metropolitan Chicago YMCA.Armando's enthusiasm for real estate, civic engagement, and community development has made him a sought-after expert. As a frequent keynote speaker and panelist at industry and community events, he inspires others to positively impact their spheres by sharing his insights and experiences.During the radio show, Charles Bellefontaine asked Armando Chacon what his secret is on staying in the real estate industry for a very long time, even if an average lifespan of a real estate broker is two years. Armando Chacon said that if a client works with him if he doesn't respond or answer the calls, he will immediately call them back if he is available. Armando claimed that he loves serving people; he is very clear about his commitments and often tells his client that he expects to be held accountable. Doing everything the right way is one reason Armando has some longevity and success in the real estate industry while enjoying his work.Charles Bellefontaine shared his experiences when he was a fireman and paramedic, where he used to save many people, like pulling two people out of buildings and they were still alive, delivering five babies, and putting a needle in his heart, and it was his 37-year career, and it wasn't one shot. Charles said it was a good feeling when he started his real estate business and found out they were helping people with their basic needs in home inspections.Armando Chacon said that some people have the wrong mindset, an illusion of a flexible work schedule. He said there is some flexibility, but if a person wants to be successful, they need to work hard and be consistent in what they do. Armando said that there is this thinking by some that they can work for a couple of hours and make money, and that is the reason why they have a significant influx of new agents, and the market is now pulling a little bit. Armando often tells his agents they will not get a paycheck every two weeks. Not only do they have to accept that they are an entrepreneur, but they also have to embrace that and have the right mindset, like I'm going to get it.Charles Bellefontaine asked Patrick Loftus , "What makes a great Attorney?". Patrick Loftus said it is the willingness to listen and let other people be heard because that is an excellent start to any relationship and trust. Sometimes they fall out of sync with a client because that trust is only sometimes there at a given moment. It's not a good feeling at all. And if they are all on the same page there. It can be a pretty robust relationship between attorney-client. Patrick Loftus requires a team effort, and Armando agrees that an excellent real estate attorney has access and responsiveness.Some brokers are letting the Attorneys handle the situation when it is negative momentum. Charles Bellefontaine exclaims that is the worst piece of advice. Patrick Loftus said that some brokers believe it is out of the broker's hands now, but that is not the answer.Charles Bellefontaine asked Armando Chacon what are they looking for in the mortgage brokers. Armando Chacon said that he thinks communication is vital not just with clients but with everybody involved in the transaction. They must follow up with weekly updates and information on the next step.In conclusion, Armando's influence extends beyond his professional accomplishments to community development and civic engagement. Through his participation in numerous organizations and initiatives, he actively contributes to the improvement of the community, demonstrating his belief in the strength of flourishing neighborhoods. Armando's commitment to mentoring and knowledge sharing reflects his dedication to empowering others.Armando has emphasized the significance of effective communication and collaboration throughout his career. Whether promptly responding to client inquiries or cultivating solid relationships with attorneys and mortgage brokers, he realizes success depends on trust, teamwork, and open communication.Armando's story inspires aspiring real estate professionals by emphasizing the importance of hard work, consistency, and an entrepreneurial mindset. His longevity and success in the industry result from his authentic passion for serving others, his unwavering commitment to doing the right thing, and his clear commitments.As Armando Chacon continues to shape the real estate landscape and positively impact his community, his narrative serves as a reminder of the transformative power of passion, integrity, and the persistent pursuit of excellence.Armando ChaconReal Estate Agent/ Managing Partner at Century 21 SGRInstagram: @armandochacongroupFacebook: The Armando Chacon GroupLinkedIn: Armando Chacon+1 312-543-8219Joey MathewsThe Federal Savings BankNMLS#1330694630-235-2405Patrick LoftusLoftus Law773-632-8330

