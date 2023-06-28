Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Announces Plans to Expand Lyophilization Capacity

BSM plans to purchase an additional lyophilizer to double their capacity for their fully automated filling line

/EIN News/ -- Lee, MA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a Massachusetts-based fill finish CDMO, expects to double their lyophilization capacity for their fully automated, isolator-based filling line to meet new demand. A second lyophilizer will be added to the line to increase capacity to 70,000 10R vials per run.

“We are seeing an increase in demand for lyophilization,” said Vice President of Manufacturing, Tyler Rush, “In order to accommodate our clients’ growing needs and to cater to their patient population, we have made the decision to expand our capacity.”

The demand for lyophilized drug products is experiencing a notable surge, yet the contract fill finish industry is currently facing a shortage of adequate lyophilization capabilities, support, and capacity. BSM took proactive measures by incorporating a second lyophilizer into their state-of-the-art filling line, ensuring seamless accommodation and addressing this critical need for its clients.

“The additional lyophilizer will be able to pull resources from the infrastructure we added in 2021, and it will have the same automated loading and unloading systems as our current lyophilizer taking into account lessons learned,” said BSM’s Associate Director of Engineering, Ron Trefzger. “During the design and construction of the line, we incorporated plans for this addition to ensure it could be added seamlessly and uphold the same quality standards and sterility assurance levels that our clients have come to expect from us.”

BSM’s current lyophilization capacity on the line is 35,000 10R vials and the addition of the redundant lyophilizer will double that capacity to 70,000 10R vials. The company expects to lyophilize GMP lots on the new lyophilizer by Q4 of 2025.

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill finish contract manufacturer that is specialized in sterile filling of vials, syringes, and cartridges for biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, and lyophilization of vials all within isolators. Analytical support, stability studies, lyophilization development, formulation development, and method development are also offered. For more information, please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact them at info@berkshiresterile.com.

Attachment

Tyne Jeffrey Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing 413-243-0330 info@berkshiresterile.com