Memoir Book Inspire Travel-Loving Readers

“My Risky Romance In Turkey” Brings Emotions, Written by Karen CarlsonETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ride with the adventures and mishaps in a true to life account that brings mixed emotions - thrill, amazement, excitement, fear - to readers across the world.
In “My Risky Romance in Turkey”, Karen Carlson narrated the most unforgettable trip of her life, written in a romance-adventure memoir that has recently gained attention online. The book will surely bring you to the edge of your seats as it summarizes the mishaps, the risks, and the twists and turns of the life of Karen during a European trip.
“The story talks about a long trip with her boyfriend, Cap,” Karen says. In the middle of the trip, Karen’s feelings for Cap quickly ended as he became more interested in drugs than anything else in Europe. With that sharp U-Turn of events, Karen decided to stay in Europe, where she meets a Turkish man and starts a relationship with him.
Adventures quickly escalated but odd situations started to unfold. People around Karen started warning her of dangers. She finally got confused and inquisitive. Karen’s adventure quickly turns from romance, to fears and risks. The rest is history.
Albert, an Amazon verified reviewer says, “[The book] is a beautiful love story that ended in absolute failure because of illegal drug trafficking. Karen and Cap were fed up with the cold and decided to change their lives to go to a place with a better climate, in this case Greece. However, from that moment on, things changed and Cap became a different person and his priorities changed completely.”
However, according to Albert, the story does not end here, as Karen will be involved in a series of circumstances and dangers that she could never have imagined.
Karen says that she originally wrote the book to give to her parents and sister as they have been very worried about her travels and whereabouts. “I gave them the manuscript as a gift - to show them the details of my trip to Turkey. Eventually it turned out to be a beautiful piece of literature that is meant to be shared to the world,” Karen says.
Karen has been passionate about traveling ever since she was a child. She has traveled to and explored more than 100 countries. Her main interests in her travels are always the culture, the various foods she's introduced to, and then her studying and learning foreign languages.
Karen now works in Miami, Florida with her husband and two cats.
“My Risky Romance In Turkey” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore platforms worldwide.
