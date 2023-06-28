Sue Seserman’s EPILECTRA Secures Publisher

Graphic Novel Turning Disability into Superability Is Signed by Dorrance Publishing Company

We look forward to adding her positive, inspiring stories and bold vision to the catalog of talented authors we've been working with since 1920. We can't wait to release her product to the world.” — Benjamin Altomari, Senior Publishing Services Consultant at Dorrance

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilectra, the graphic novel series about a modern superhero with epilepsy and her team of superheroes with various disabilities who make the world a better place by transforming their disabilities into “superabilities,” has been signed by Dorrance Publishing Company.

“I’m very happy to be releasing my graphic novel, Epilectra BOOK 1, with Dorrance Publishing,” said Epilectra Creator and Author, Sue Seserman. “Dorrance has been a respected player in the publishing field for more than 100 years and has an outstanding reputation for taking care of its authors. The Epilectra franchise’s goal of empowering people with disabilities and reducing the stigma associated with disability is something Dorrance supports wholeheartedly, and they’ll be a great partner in helping to achieve that end.”

Seserman’s mission with Epilectra is turning disability into superability. In the graphic novel Team SEEZ (for Support & Empower Everyone Zealously), a band of superheroes, have different disabilities from which they draw their super-abilities – their term for superpowers. In addition to epilepsy (diagnosed in 1 in 26 people), the other superheroes manage paralysis (1 in 50), type 1 diabetes (1 in 100; 1 in 10 have type 2), autism (1 in 54), cerebral palsy (1 in 323), and endometriosis (1 in 10 women of childbearing years). According to the CDC, 1 in 4 people are diagnosed with a disability in their lifetime.

Seserman battles two disabilities herself – epilepsy and type 1 diabetes. Her own experience with disability – as a patient and as a volunteer – motivated her to write Epilectra. She wants the book to help people with disabilities believe that, despite real challenges, they can still live

productive, fulfilling lives, and turn their dreams into realities. “My hope is that Epilectra will empower people with disabilities to see that they are, in fact, superheroes themselves, capable of anything they set their minds to,” adds Seserman.

Dorrance Publishing Company will make Epilectra available to consumers worldwide through the following distribution channels: DorranceBookStore.com, Amazon.com, Ingram Lightning Source, Baker & Taylor, Bowker Books in Print, Google Books and BarnsandNoble.com. They will be responsible for getting the book into circulation in early 2024 and through its global distribution channels, Epilectra will be made available to physical retailers such as Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, as well as libraries. Dorrance also will support an extensive promotions and marketing campaign.

"Dorrance Publishing is thrilled to work with Sue Seserman on the production of the first installment of her Epilectra series,” announced Benjamin Altomari, Senior Publishing Services Consultant at Dorrance. “We look forward to adding her positive, inspiring stories and bold vision to the catalog of talented authors we've been working with since 1920. We can't wait to release her finished product to the world."

More information about Epilectra and Sue Seserman, including a free download of Epilectra’s origin story Epilectra Story 1: SEEZation, can be found at: Epilectra | Graphic Novel Series.

###