National Veteran Business Development Council Expands Operations with New Headquarters Office in Troy, Michigan
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce the opening of its new headquarters office in Troy, Michigan. This strategic move not only reflects the organization’s dedication to its corporate members but also signifies a significant step forward in expanding its efforts to certify and empower veteran-owned businesses nationwide.
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
With a remarkable milestone of over 165 corporate members, the NVBDC has solidified its position as a leading force in supporting and advocating for businesses owned by veterans. Over the past decade, the organization has experienced remarkable growth, cementing its reputation as the premier third-party authority for veteran-owned business certification in the United States. This progress has propelled the NVBDC to take the necessary steps to accommodate its expanding workforce and better serve its stakeholders.
In line with its vision for the future, the NVBDC has made the strategic decision to consolidate its two existing offices into a single state-of-the-art headquarters in Troy, Michigan. This consolidation not only fosters improved communication, collaboration, and efficiency but also paves the way for future growth, innovation, and impact on the veteran business and supplier diversity communities.
As a testament to the substantial influence of the NVBDC’s certification program, the 2022 Economic Impact Report by BDR Members revealed a staggering $6.7 billion economic impact on service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses attributed to NVBDC certification. This remarkable figure underscores the organization’s instrumental role in fostering economic vitality, job creation, and entrepreneurship within the veteran community.
“The opening of our Troy headquarters office represents an exciting new chapter in NVBDC’s journey. As we look to the future, our goal is to continuously expand and enhance our services, empowering veteran-owned businesses to thrive and prosper. This consolidation will not only facilitate better coordination but also position us for long-term success in serving our corporate members and certifying businesses owned by veterans” said Brigadier General (Ret) Richard “Dick” Miller, President, of NVBDC.
The new facility will enable the NVBDC team to continue delivering unrivaled support to corporate members and veteran business owners alike. This strategic investment ensures that the organization remains at the forefront of promoting diversity and inclusion within the business community while honoring the sacrifices and talents of our nation’s veterans.
By working closely with its extensive network of corporate members, the NVBDC continues to empower veterans, promote economic vitality, and honor the sacrifices of those who have served in our nation’s armed forces.
As the NVBDC looks ahead to the next decade, its dedication to veterans and the business community is unwavering. With a consolidated and strengthened presence, the organization is poised to drive continued growth, expand its impact on the economy, and create valuable opportunities for veteran-owned businesses across the United States.
NVBDC Mission:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Address: 901 Wilshire Dr. Ste # 255, Troy, MI, 48084, United States | Phone: (248) 648-3500
