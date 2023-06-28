Elevations at Highline East by Montano Homes Celebrates Major Milestone: Only 6 Homes Remaining
Montano Homes announces over 50% sold at Elevations at Highline East, duplex community in the Dayton Triangle. Act fast to secure one of the remaining 6 homes.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Home Duplex Community Reaches Milestone: Only 6 Homes Remain
Montano Homes, a leading real estate developer, is thrilled to announce that Elevations at Highline East in the Dayton Triangle, our premier home duplex community, has reached a significant milestone, with over half of the homes now sold out. This remarkable achievement highlights the tremendous demand and success of our innovative development in meeting the needs and desires of modern homebuyers.
Since its grand opening earlier this year, Highline East has captivated the attention of discerning home seekers seeking a blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. Nestled in the heart of the Dayton Triangle, this community has been meticulously designed to redefine the concept of modern living. Offering a distinctive combination of elegant architecture, thoughtful floor plans, and exceptional craftsmanship, Highline Ease has proven to be an unparalleled residential destination.
With over 50% of the homes already sold, Montano Homes is proud to witness the overwhelming response from homebuyers who recognize the extraordinary lifestyle offered at Highline East. Each home has been carefully crafted to provide spacious living areas, stylish finishes, and an array of desirable amenities, ensuring that residents experience the utmost comfort and satisfaction.
"Our team is thrilled by the positive response and the significant progress we have achieved at Highline East," said Rob Montano, President at Montano Homes. "The sales success demonstrates the trust and confidence that homebuyers have placed in our vision, quality craftsmanship, and commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces."
Residents of Highline East enjoy more than just beautiful homes. The prime location provides easy access to Cherry Creek Schools, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Cherry Creek Mall, Fine Dining, Downtown Denver and DIA offering a perfect balance between urban convenience and suburban tranquility.
As Highline East continues to attract homebuyers from all walks of life, Montano Homes is committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence throughout the construction and development process. With the remaining homes generating significant interest, now is the perfect time for potential homeowners to seize this exceptional opportunity and become part of this thriving community.
For more information about available homes and to schedule a personalized tour of Highline East, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.Montano-Homes.com or contact Daniel Strough at 714-477-3779 or Bill Watson at 303-842-0836.
About Montano Homes: Montano Homes is a leading real estate developer renowned for its commitment to creating exceptional residential communities. With a focus on innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and superior customer service, Montano Homes is dedicated to exceeding the expectations of modern homebuyers. Montano Homes, Where Your Home is Their Reputation!
Media Contact: Bill Watson, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - The Watson Group, bill@watsonrg.com, 303-842-0836
WIlliam Watson
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - The Watson Group
+1 720-463-0002
email us here
