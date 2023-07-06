Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Introduces the 'Repair Van-tastic' Service

Customers no longer have to wait in line for a simple battery test or replacement. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. continues to raise the bar for customer service. Don Hinds Ford, Inc.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is announcing its mobile repair services.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When someone needs repair for their vehicle, they typically drive their vehicle to a shop. They would have to sit in the shop for at least an hour, depending on what services they need and how many vehicles are ahead of them. Services such as oil changes, tire rotations, or even brake changes could have people sitting there for an hour or longer. Many people would avoid going to the repair shop simply due to the wait. Not to mention having to sit in an uncomfortable lobby watching bad daytime television can make anyone want to spend their afternoon anywhere but the repair shop.

However, there is a new type of vehicle service that has been popping up in different service shops, including Don Hinds, Ford, Inc., called mobile services. It is a convenient and easy way for drivers to get light repairs without ever having to leave their homes.

A Traveling Repair Service Heads to Customers' Front Doors

Getting front door service has been taking off in the last few years. People can get all kinds of services delivered to their door, from food to pet grooming and now vehicle repair services. People no longer need to sit in a cramped lobby with uncomfortable chairs next to dozens of other people.

Mobile service from Don Hinds Ford, Inc. means no longer standing in long lines and waiting for hours. Customers can stay in the comfort of their own homes or have the mobile service meet them at a convenient location to handle light repair services such as oil changes or brake replacements.

Benefits of a Mobile Repair Service

Mobile services can come with the same great professional Ford technicians and services as going to a repair shop. This is excellent for anyone who has children with them or cannot get away from work at home. Plus, customers get the added bonus of seeing their vehicle getting worked on rather than their vehicle disappearing to the back of the shop.

It can be great peace of mind for people knowing they can see who is working on their vehicle, and if the technician needs to talk to the owner, they are right there to do so. The technician can show customers exactly what they are doing to the vehicle. If the technician comes across any other issues that might need attention, they can easily show the customer firsthand, rather than the customer feeling as if they have to take the technician's word.

Mobile services from Don Hinds Ford, Inc. also provide the benefit of personalized attention. Because the technician is in direct contact with the customer, they can address any questions or concerns right away. This open communication allows for more accurate exchange of information, and customers can actively participate in the repair process.

They no longer have to rely solely on the technician's description or take the technician's word for it. Instead, they can observe the repairs in person, ask questions, and make more informed decisions about the necessary maintenance or repairs.

Mobile services, in addition to convenience and transparency, bring the expertise of professional technicians right to the customers' front door. These technicians have the tools, knowledge, and experience to perform a wide range of minor repairs, such as oil changes, tire rotations, and brake changes.

Customers can expect the same high-quality service they would expect from a traditional repair shop but with the added convenience and comfort of remaining in their own environment.

Overall, mobile services have transformed the vehicle repair experience by offering a convenient, transparent, and customer-focused approach. These services have become an appealing option for individuals seeking light repairs without the inconvenience of traditional repair shop visits because they eliminate the need to visit a physical shop and provide personalized attention.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. Mobile services are just another way for Don Hinds Ford, Inc., to serve its customers more efficiently and conveniently. For more information, contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at Donhindsford@donhindsford.com.

