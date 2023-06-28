TAIWAN, June 28 - President Tsai meets US delegation led by US House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers

On the afternoon of June 28, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by United States House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the US Congress for the longstanding and bipartisan attention it has shown to Taiwan's security and for expressing support for Taiwan through concrete actions. President Tsai also said that she looks forward to promptly and fully addressing the issue of double taxation that Taiwanese and American enterprises and individuals face. The president emphasized that Taiwan is on the frontline of defense of democratic values and that we will continue to work hand in hand with the US in such areas as the economy and national defense to jointly safeguard the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to begin by welcoming Representative Rogers, who is leading a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan for the first time since assuming chairmanship of the House Armed Services Committee. I am also very happy to see Representative John Garamendi again. By visiting Taiwan, you are all demonstrating support for Taiwan-US relations. I would like to sincerely welcome and thank you all.

All the members of the delegation pay close attention to developments in the international situation and the challenges facing liberal democracies. Serving on the Armed Services Committee, you have continued to protect the national security of the United States and its democratic allies through hearings, bills, resolutions, and other active steps. Here, I would like to thank the US Congress for the longstanding and bipartisan attention it has shown to Taiwan's security and for expressing support for Taiwan through concrete actions.

Every year, Chairman Rogers and the other members of Congress present today jointly advance the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The NDAA continues to incorporate policies and initiatives to assist Taiwan in bolstering its self-defense capabilities and deepen Taiwan-US security cooperation. It plays a vital part in maintaining the security of Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Thanks to the staunch support of the US Congress, the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade was signed earlier this month. This set a milestone in Taiwan-US trade relations. Going forward, we hope to work together with you to promptly and fully address the issue of double taxation that Taiwanese and American enterprises and individuals face. This will help promote closer exchanges in investment and industry between Taiwan and the US.

Taiwan is on the frontline of defense of democratic values. We will continue to work hand in hand with the US in such areas as the economy and national defense to jointly safeguard the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to an in-depth discussion with you today on ways to develop even closer cooperation between Taiwan and the US.

Chairman Rogers then delivered remarks, a transcript of which follows:

We are honored to be in Taiwan and have the opportunity to meet with President Tsai. The United States and Taiwan have had a long and important friendship. Our shared commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and a free and open Indo-Pacific has only deepened that friendship. As you can see from the delegation with me today, our support for Taiwan is bipartisan and unwavering. Thank you.

The delegation also included US House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith, US House of Representatives members Joe Courtney, John Garamendi, Jill Tokuda, Gary Palmer, James Moylan, Cory Mills, and David Rouzer, and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Acting Deputy Director of the American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Diane Sovereign.