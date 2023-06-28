Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Size is projected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%: Straits Research

The global protective clothing market for life sciences industry size was valued at USD 3.65 billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach a predicted value of USD 6.60 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2022-2031), The gloves segment dominated the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective clothing is a garment or equipment designed to shield the wearer from physical, electrical, thermal, chemical, biological, and airborne particulate hazards. The aim of protective clothing in the life sciences industry is to limit and protect healthcare workers from hazards posed by fire and heat, chemical exposure, and ultraviolet radiation, among others, when engineering and administrative controls cannot be used to reduce risks to an acceptable level. New markets, such as the Chinese, Southeast Asian, Eastern European, and Latin American markets, are beginning to emerge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. This creates a unique opportunity for protective clothing in the pharmaceutical industry's emerging markets.

Competitors in Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry

E I DuPont De Nemours and Company

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Ansell Limited

3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Irudek Group

Berkshire Corporation

Kappler Inc.

Tronex International Inc.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/protective-clothing-market-for-life-sciences-industry/request-sample





Strict Regulatory Standards about Patient Safety to Drive the Global Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry

In the medical office, healthcare employees are continually exposed to various safety and health hazards, which may result in injuries. Employers in this industry must provide a safe workplace because workplace safety is a priority for the institutions in this sector.

According to the OSH Act, employers should comply with safety and health standards and rules published and implemented by OSHA or an OSHA-approved state plan. This includes a multistep compliance process for protecting healthcare workers, covering everything from X-ray machine handling to protocols addressing infectious agents and diseases by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's prevention control guidelines. Similarly, the Labor Ministry of the Philippines has enacted occupational safety and health regulations by Republic Act No. 11058. Infractions of the established rules may incur a penalty. During the forecast period, the factors mentioned above emphasizing the strict implementation of workplace safety regulations are anticipated to drive the demand for protective clothing in the industry.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 6.60 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.65 billion CAGR 6.8% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Type, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors E I DuPont De Nemours and Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Irudek Group, Berkshire Corporation, Kappler Inc., Tronex International Inc. Key Market Opportunities The Emergence of Wearable Sensor Technology and the Development of Nanotechnology Key Market Drivers Strict Regulatory Standards About Patient Safety

Growth in Biotechnology and Healthcare Spending

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/protective-clothing-market-for-life-sciences-industry





Growth in Biotechnology and Healthcare Spending to Provide Opportunities for the Global Protective Clothing Market For Life Sciences Industry

The prevalence of chronic diseases has increased over the past several years. This is anticipated to boost the biotechnology market's growth during the forecast period. The World Economic Forum's historical data suggests a significant correlation between healthcare costs and chronic diseases. With each chronic condition, average medical payments have increased by more than twofold, indicating an increase in annual healthcare expenditures.

The healthcare budgets of the respective countries are allocated by the respective governments and redirected into further R&D. Due to the increase in chronic ailments and the need for R&D, the industry's outlook is generally optimistic. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the NHE of the United States increased by 9.7% in 2020 to USD 4.1 trillion, or USD 12,530 per person, and accounted for 19.7% of the country's gross domestic product. In addition, it is anticipated that national health expenditures will rise at an average annual rate of 5.4% during 2019 and 2028, reaching USD 6.2 trillion by 2028. In addition, the biotechnology market is experiencing ongoing advancements and developments in numerous segments to alleviate the burden of these chronic diseases. This is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the biotechnology industry.

Regional Insights

By region, the global protective clothing market for life sciences industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and, the Middle East & Africa)

North America dominated the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The United States life sciences industry is one of the country's leading employment generators. The biotechnology market in the United States is led by venture capital investments and job growth in the life sciences industry. In addition to creating substantial employment, the biopharmaceutical industry is an important sector. The pandemic's increased demand for PPE caused severe shortages that posed a significant challenge to the nation's healthcare system. The country has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has revealed its inadequate infrastructure for protective clothing. This compelled the nation to import protective clothing from a variety of foreign nations and prohibit its export—infection prevention and control across the public health and healthcare sectors in the United States. Across the continuum of care, including 7,900 dialysis clinics, 6,000 hospitals, 15,400 nursing homes, other long-term care facilities, 4,500 ambulatory surgery centers , and other outpatient settings, improvements in infection prevention are anticipated. These valuable investments are anticipated to contribute to market growth.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest region. It is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.8%. In China, there were 25,400 hospitals in 2020, a significant increase from the previous year. Shandong province has 2,451 hospitals, the highest number in China, followed by Sichuan province with 2,219 hospitals. The Chinese medical sector added 11.75 million jobs. China's healthcare professionals use a great deal of protective clothing in hospitals due to the increasing number of hospitals and the sector's high employment levels. China's healthcare industry is the largest in the world, primarily due to its aging population. China contributes significantly to intermediate manufacturing. Numerous regulatory changes in China, such as allowing drugs to be approved with contract manufacturing, significantly impact the global pharmaceutical supply and make Chinese contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) more attractive. This creates lucrative opportunities for the market for protective clothing.

Europe is the third largest region. The increasing demand for medical equipment has contributed to the sector's economic expansion and prompted the German government to increase its investment in new medical technology. The region's thriving pharmaceutical industry also contributes to the growth of the protective gear market in Germany, as it is one of the leading research hubs for pharmaceutical companies, with multiple corporations operating facilities for active component or galenic research. Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders (e.g., type 2 diabetes), and Alzheimer's disease are some of the most studied conditions by corporations. In addition, one of the primary factors driving demand for protective clothing is the German government's stringent regulations governing the use of protective equipment by businesses for the health and safety of their employees, as well as a modest increase in many end-user industries.

Key Highlights

The global protective clothing market for life sciences industry was valued at USD 3655 million in 2022 , and it is expected to reach a predicted value of USD 6600 million by 2031 , registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2022-2031).

was valued at , and it is expected to reach a predicted value of , registering a over the forecast period (2022-2031). By product , the global protective clothing market for life sciences industry is segmented into suits/coveralls, gloves, aprons, facemasks and hats, protective eyewear and cleanroom goggles, footwear and overshoes, wipes, and other products. Gloves are among the items that are mainly used as single-use items. The gloves segment dominated the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

, the global protective clothing market for life sciences industry is segmented into suits/coveralls, gloves, aprons, facemasks and hats, protective eyewear and cleanroom goggles, footwear and overshoes, wipes, and other products. Gloves are among the items that are mainly used as single-use items. The gloves segment dominated the market and is estimated to exhibit a during the forecast period. By type , the global protective clothing market for life sciences industry is segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment dominated the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

, the global protective clothing market for life sciences industry is segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment dominated the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. By application, the global protective clothing market for life sciences industry is segmented into cleanroom clothing (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical), radiation protection, bacterial/viral protection, chemical protection, and other applications. The cleanroom clothing segment accounted dominated the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Within cleanroom clothing, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/protective-clothing-market-for-life-sciences-industry/request-sample





Segmentation of Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry

By Product Suits/Coveralls Gloves Aprons Facemasks and Hats Protective Eyewear and Cleanroom Goggles Footwear and Overshoes Wipes Other Products By Type Disposable Reusable By Application Cleanroom Clothing Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Medical Radiation Protection Bacterial/Viral Protection Chemical Protection Other Applications By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World





TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary Research Scope & Segmentation Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered Market Opportunity Assessment Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM Market Trends Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors Market Assessment Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS Global Protective Clothing Market For Life Sciences Industry Size Analysis Global Protective Clothing Market For Life Sciences Industry Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Suits/Coveralls By Value Gloves By Value Aprons By Value Facemasks And Hats By Value Protective Eyewear And Cleanroom Goggles By Value Footwear And Overshoes By Value Wipes By Value Other Products By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Disposable By Value Reusable By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Cleanroom Clothing By Value Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical By Value Biotechnology Biotechnology By Value Medical Medical By Value Radiation Protection By Value Bacterial/Viral Protection By Value Chemical Protection By Value Other Applications By Value North America Market Analysis Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Suits/Coveralls By Value Gloves By Value Aprons By Value Facemasks And Hats By Value Protective Eyewear And Cleanroom Goggles By Value Footwear And Overshoes By Value Wipes By Value Other Products By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Disposable By Value Reusable By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Cleanroom Clothing By Value Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical By Value Biotechnology Biotechnology By Value Medical Medical By Value Radiation Protection By Value Bacterial/Viral Protection By Value Chemical Protection By Value Other Applications By Value U.S. Canada

Continued…





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/protective-clothing-market-for-life-sciences-industry/toc





Recent Devolvement

November 2022 – Six multinational corporations have declared the public launch of the Corporate Coalition for Innovation & Technology forward into Net Zero (CCITNZ), a cross-sector business alliance dedicated to assisting nations in achieving their decarbonization and climate change objectives through innovation and technology. CCITNZ has been operating in the shadows since its establishment in late 2021.

Six multinational corporations have declared the public launch of the Corporate Coalition for Innovation & Technology forward into Net Zero (CCITNZ), a cross-sector business alliance dedicated to assisting nations in achieving their decarbonization and climate change objectives through innovation and technology. CCITNZ has been operating in the shadows since its establishment in late 2021. October 2022 - Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) introduced its Environmental Sustainability Index. The index is the first quarterly indicator of critical trends associated with global efforts to mitigate climate change and other sustainability initiatives. According to research published by Harvard Business Review in August, two-thirds of the S&P 500 have established carbon reduction goals.





News Media

Global Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2031

Protective Clothing Market to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2030

Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 7.42%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Protective Clothing Market : Information by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Cotton Fibers), Application (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical), End-use Industry, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Chemical Protective Clothing Market : Information by Type (Aramid and Blends, PBI, Polyamide, Cotton Fibre), User Type (Industrial, Personal), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Medical Protective Clothing Market : Information by Product (Coveralls, Gowns, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others), and Region—Forecast till 2029

Medical Protective Equipment Market : Information by Product (Surgical Masks, Gloves), Usability (Disposables, Reusables), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories), and Region – Forecast till 2031

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market : Information by Product (Face Protection, Eye Protection), End User (Home Healthcare, Hospital), and Region– Forecast till 2031





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com