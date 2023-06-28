A lifetime of service: Rabbi Marcus Carr recognized for helping those in need for decades in the Nation’s Capital
The Church of Scientology among many different groups honoring Rabbi Carr of Beth El Temple for his 20 years of service in Washington helping those in need.
It has been an honor to partner with Rabbi Carr and Deeds of Kindness Outreach Services to help stem the drug crisis in the city.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a special evening as the 20th anniversary celebration of Rabbi Marcus L. Carr, of First Tabernacle Beth El, in Washington, DC, began to unfold. This anniversary was special to not only Rabbi Carr but those who attended.
— Rev. Susan Taylor, Church of Scientology
The First Tabernacle Beth El is located in a small historic building dating back to 1854 and as the evening of appreciation unfolded it was seen that it is not the size of a house of worship that impacts a community, but the size of the heart of its religious leader and congregation.
This evening of appreciation was a surprise event. Rabbi Carr’s staff and loved ones arranged all the details without his knowledge, so as he opened the door to the venue and entered, amazement spread across his face. Guests from around the country, members of other faiths and government leaders joined in the celebration.
The evening was filled with live music, a celebratory meal and recognitions from the Mayor of Washington, DC, and others.
Rabbi Carr manages community activities including back-to-school backpack drives, delivery of school materials to under-served children, drug education, community health engagements, ministering at homeless shelters, and working with community leaders on social issues.
An award certificate from the Church of Scientology sharing congratulatory remarks said: “For your undying support and love for the people in our communities Rabbi Marcus L. Carr, Rabbi of First Tabernacle Beth El, Washington, DC. On this special day, congratulations on your amazing 20-years of service and love to not only your congregation but to those in need in our communities as seen through your vision expressed by Deeds of Kindness Outreach Services. Your spirit has inspired so many people to help others. It has been an honor to work with you and your wonderful team.”
Rabbi Carr has been a faith leader for 36 years, coming to DC in 2003. During his early years in Washington he increased the tabernacle’s membership, cared for the sick, and started an outreach program in the local community. As needs in the community grew, he incorporated a nonprofit called Deeds of Kindness Outreach Services to help meet community demands. As its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rabbi Carr can be seen participating in every aspect of the operations leading his team of volunteers. He and his staff open their doors to members of the community in need and invite other community groups and faiths to join in to help.
“It has been an honor to partner with Rabbi Carr and Deeds of Kindness Outreach Services to help stem the drug abuse crisis in the city,” said Rev. Susan Taylor of the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office. The Church of Scientology has partnered with Deeds of Kindness Outreach Services for ten years on character education and on community drug prevention utilizing materials from Foundation for a Drug-Free World.
Rabbi Carr’s First Tabernacle building has an interesting history. It was constructed in 1854 by members of McKendree Methodist Church, making it one of the oldest surviving houses of worship in Washington, DC. It was one of the first buildings used by the Church of God and Saints of Christ, a Black Hebrew Israelite congregation founded by William Saunders Crowdy. Mr. Crowdy (1847-1908) was born into slavery on a plantation in Maryland and at the age of 17 escaped from his master. From that time he became an American soldier, preacher, entrepreneur, theologian, and pastor and was also one of the earliest known Black Hebrew Israelites in the United States. In 1903 the small historic church was purchased and the name was changed to the First Tabernacle.
The First Tabernacle congregation still gathers after 120 years in the small tabernacle building in Washington, DC, and hold services as well as celebrate their commitment to the community at large.
