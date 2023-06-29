Market Analysis: Textile Chemicals Market, Tool Steel Market, Sodium Sulfate Market forecasted for period from 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary:

The global textile chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2022 to 2030 The market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality and sustainable textiles, growing urbanization, and rising population. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's growth prospects, key trends, and challenges facing the industry. The report also provides market size details, including revenue and volume estimates, for various segments such as fiber type, product type, and application. APAC is expected to be the largest market for textile chemicals during the forecast period, driven by the presence of major textile manufacturers in the region.

The global textile chemicals market is highly competitive, with the presence of several multinational companies. The key players in the market are Transfar Chemicals Group, Archroma, Huntsman, NICCA, Takemoto, Lonsen, Dymatic Chemicals, Rudolf GmbH, Pulcra-Chemicals, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku, Tanatex Chemicals, CHT/Bezema, Schill & Seilacher, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Bozzetto Group, Henglong Chemical, Total, Dr. Petry, and Zhejiang Runtu.

In terms of sales revenue, Huntsman generated approximately $5 billion in revenue in 2020, while Archroma generated around $1.3 billion in revenue. Transfar Chemicals Group had a revenue of $1.2 billion, and Pulcra-Chemicals had revenue of around $500 million. Lonsen generated approximately $400 million in revenue, and Bozzetto Group had a revenue of around $350 million.

Textile chemicals are integral to the manufacturing process of textiles, undergoing various stages of production before they are made into a finished product. There are different types of textile chemicals available in the market, including chemical fiber oil, printing auxiliaries, pretreatment auxiliaries, and finishing auxiliaries. Chemical fiber oil is used in synthetic fibers to provide lubrication and improve processing efficiency. It also helps to increase durability and reduce static electricity. Printing auxiliaries are used in dyeing and printing processes to improve color fastness, brightness, and clarity. Pretreatment auxiliaries are used to prepare fabric before it undergoes the dyeing or printing process, helping to enhance the color depth and uniformity. Finally, finishing auxiliaries are used to enhance the appearance and texture of the fabric, providing properties such as water resistance, flame retardancy, and antimicrobial properties.

Textile chemicals find wide applications in the apparel, home furnishing, technical textiles, chemical fiber, and other industries. In the apparel industry, these chemicals are used to enhance fabric properties such as durability, color fastness, and softness. In the home furnishing industry, chemicals are applied to fabrics used in curtains, bedspreads, and upholstery to protect them from stains, mildew, and fading. Technical textiles such as geotextiles and medical textiles are treated with chemicals to improve their functionality. In the chemical fiber industry, chemicals are used to produce synthetic fibers like polyester and nylon.

The textile chemicals market is expected to witness significant growth in various regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the United States of America (USA), and China. In North America, the demand for specialty textiles and advancements in textile manufacturing processes are driving market growth. In APAC, the growth of the textile industry and increasing urbanization are contributing to the expansion of the textile chemicals market. In Europe, stringent regulations for environmental sustainability and consumer safety are driving the demand for eco-friendly textile chemicals. The USA is witnessing a rising demand for technical textiles, which is boosting the growth of the textile chemicals market. Lastly, in China, the growing population and increasing disposable income are expected to drive the demand for textiles, thereby fueling the textile chemicals market's growth.

The Tool Steel market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market conditions, including key drivers and challenges, industry trends, and competitive landscape. The global Tool Steel market size is projected to reach USD 11.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing demand for high-performance cutting tools and the growth of the automotive industry are expected to drive market growth. Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market share due to significant investments in infrastructure development and strong growth in the manufacturing sector. Key industry players include Voestalpine AG, Schmolz + Bickenbach AG, and Hitachi Metals Ltd.

The global tool steel market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of numerous international and regional players. Some of the major players operating in the market include Voestalpine, Tiangong International, Swiss Steel Group, SIJ Metal Ravne, Daido Steel, Sanyo Special Steel, Dongbei Special Steel, SeAH CSS, Hitachi, Pangang, Crucible Industries, Nippon Koshuha Steel, Baosteel, ArcelorMittal, Nachi-Fujikoshi, and Qilu Special Steel.

The sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Voestalpine: €12.9 billion in 2020

- Swiss Steel Group: CHF 1.10 billion in 2020

- SeAH CSS: KRW 1.51 trillion in 2020

- ArcelorMittal: $53.3 billion in 2020.

Tool steel is a specialized type of steel that is extensively used for the manufacturing of cutting tools and other types of tool parts. It is broadly classified into three categories based on different chemical compositions, namely carbon tool steel, alloy tool steel, and high-speed tool steel. Carbon tool steel is the most widely used and cost-effective type of tool steel that offers exceptional hardness, wear resistance and high strength properties for various tooling applications. Alloy tool steel contains high amounts of alloying elements such as tungsten, molybdenum, and chromium, which makes it ideal for high-temperature applications where it offers better resistance to corrosion, abrasion and wear. High-speed tool steel is a type of alloy tool steel that contains a high amount of tungsten and cobalt, providing exceptional hardness and toughness properties with high wear resistance.

Tool steel is an essential metal alloy used in various applications including Automotive, Household Appliances, Telecommunications, Construction, and Others. In the automotive industry, tool steel is used to manufacture various components such as engine parts, transmissions, and axles due to its high strength, durability, and resistance to wear and tear. In household appliances, tool steel is used to make blades, cutlery, and other metal utensils that require high precision and sharpness. The telecommunications industry also employs tool steel to manufacture gear and rack systems that help to ensure smooth operation. In the construction industry, tool steel is used to manufacture cutting tools, molds, and heavy equipment parts.

The regions that are expected to dominate the Tool Steel market are Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of approximately 40% due to the increasing demand for the product from the automotive and machinery industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan. North America is expected to follow closely behind with a market share of approximately 30%, attributed to the significant usage of Tool Steel in the construction and aerospace industries. The European market is expected to hold a market share of approximately 25% due to the rising demand for Tool Steel in the manufacturing, construction, and transportation industries.

The Sodium Sulfate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2023 to 2030. The report provides in-depth analysis of the global Sodium Sulfate industry and covers current market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The market size of Sodium Sulfate is expected to reach USD 2.00 billion by 2030, driven by the growing demand for detergents and glass, automotive, and pulp & paper industries. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate due to an increase in demand from various end-use industries. Key players operating in the market are Lenzing Group, Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S., and Elementis Plc.

The global sodium sulfate market is highly competitive with the presence of several major players in the market. Some of the key players operating in the market are Nafine Chemical Industry Group, Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical, Sichuan Union Xinli Chemical, Huaian Salt Chemical, Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa, Minera de Santa Marta, Alkim Alkali, Lenzing Group, S.A. SULQUISA, Peñoles, Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals, Searles Valley Minerals, JSC Kuchuksulphate, Adisseo, Saltex, Perstorp, and Cordenka.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Lenzing Group reported a revenue of EUR 2.21 billion in 2020, while Adisseo reported a revenue of EUR 1.43 billion in 2020. Additionally, Searles Valley Minerals reportedly generated sales of USD 124.5 million in 2019.

Sodium sulfate is a white crystalline substance that has various uses in the industry. There are two types of sodium sulfate available in the market: natural product sodium sulfate and byproduct sodium sulfate. Natural product sodium sulfate is obtained from the evaporation and crystallization of salt lakes and springs. This type of sodium sulfate is generally high in purity and is used in glassmaking, paper production, and detergents. Byproduct sodium sulfate is obtained from the waste material generated during the production of other chemicals, such as hydrochloric acid and sodium dichromate. This type of sodium sulfate is less pure compared to natural product sodium sulfate and is used in detergents, glassmaking, and textiles.

Sodium sulfate has a wide range of applications across several industries. In the glass industry, it is used as a melting agent and for refining. The textile and leather industry uses it as a leveling agent, while the cellulose and paper industry uses it as a filler and for sizing. In the detergent and cleaning agent industry, it is used as a primary and secondary builder to enhance cleaning efficacy. Additionally, sodium sulfate is used in the chemical, oil, and gas industries.

North America and Europe are also significant markets for Sodium Sulfate, driven by increased demand for the chemical in the pharmaceutical, personal care, and food industries. In terms of market share percent valuation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the Sodium Sulfate market, with an estimated share of over 50%. North America and Europe are expected to hold significant market shares of 20% and 25%, respectively. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in the Sodium Sulfate market. However, their market share percentages are expected to remain comparatively low.

In conclusion, the sodium sulfate market is highly competitive, with several major players serving different end-use industries. These players use various sodium sulfate grades to cater to different applications, thereby helping to expand the market.

