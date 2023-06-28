Global Microalgae DHA Market Expected to Reach $1,078.47 Million by 2029 - QY Research Inc.
Global Microalgae DHA market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 1,078.47 million by 2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Microalgae DHA Market Expected to Reach $1,078.47 Million by 2029, Witnessing Impressive CAGR of 11.65% - QY Research Inc.
The global Microalgae DHA market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 1,078.47 million by 2029. According to the comprehensive market analysis conducted by QY Research Inc. the market was valued at US$ 483.59 million in 2022. This growth is attributed to a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.65% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. Notably, the market estimation takes into account the influence of significant factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War.
The North American market for Microalgae DHA is expected to witness significant expansion, with an estimated increase from $227.34 million in 2023 to reach $376.17 million by 2029. The region is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period, positioning it as a key market for Microalgae DHA.
Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific market for Microalgae DHA is expected to experience remarkable growth, expanding from $126.53 million in 2023 to reach $430.72 million by 2029. With a CAGR of 16.31% during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region showcases immense potential for market players in the Microalgae DHA industry.
Leading global manufacturers of Microalgae DHA, such as DSM, Roquette, Corbion, Huison, Runke, ADM, Mara Renewables, Cabio, and Solutex, among others, are contributing significantly to the market. In 2022, the top three vendors accounted for approximately 64.69% of the revenue, highlighting their dominant position in the industry.
The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global Microalgae DHA market, offering both quantitative and qualitative insights. It equips readers with valuable information to develop business strategies, assess market competitiveness, analyze market position, and make informed decisions regarding Microalgae DHA. The report encompasses market size estimations and forecasts in terms of sales volume (MT) and revenue ($ millions) from 2017 to 2028.
Segmentation of the global Microalgae DHA market is done comprehensively, considering regional market sizes, product types - (DHA Powder, DHA Oil), applications - (Infant Formula, Nutritional Supplements, Food & Beverage, Others), and key players. Additionally, the report provides profiles of key competitors, discusses technological trends and new product developments, and explores the consumption patterns across different regions.
By examining the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, risks, and relevant industry policies, the report offers valuable insights to Microalgae DHA manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. It provides information on revenues, sales volume, average prices, and market trends for the overall market and sub-segments.
With its in-depth analysis and accurate market forecasts, the report serves as a crucial resource for industry participants seeking a deeper understanding of the global Microalgae DHA market, enabling them to make informed business decisions and seize growth opportunities.
