Insurance Aggregators Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2032 | Huize Holding Ltd, Insurance Zebra
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Insurance Aggregators Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Insurance Type (Life Insurance, Automotive Insurance, Health Insurance, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global insurance aggregators industry was pegged at $19.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $130 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.
Major determinants of the market growth
Increase in number of aggregators and digital brokers and surge in digital influence have boosted the growth of the global insurance aggregators market. Moreover, rise in internet userbase usage have supplemented the market growth. However, dearth of awareness among customers and lack of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness among customers would open new opportunities in the coming years.
The SMEs segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031
By enterprise size, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031, as it reduces managing concerns efficiently and helps to achieve their claim process & premium underwriting, and evaluation process effectively. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global insurance aggregators market, as it helps insurers to maintain transparency in the claim process, and human connections and improves the decision-making capability.
The health insurance segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031
By insurance type, the health insurance segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of a technology revolution and increase in data availability. However, the life insurance segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global insurance aggregators market, as it helps to improve mortality and lapse predictions and optimize decision-making.
North America dominated the market
By region, the global insurance aggregators market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is pertaining to rise in the adoption of modern technologies in the insurance industry. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, as several insurers are adopting & heavily investing in digital insurance platforms to boost business efficiency, lowering compliance risk exposure, and improve claim settlement process in the region.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the insurance aggregators market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global insurance aggregators market trends is provided in the report.
• The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the insurance aggregators industry.
• The insurance aggregators market analysis from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.
Insurance Aggregators Market Report Highlights
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprise
SMEs
By Insurance Type
Life Insurance
Automotive Insurance
Health Insurance
Other
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
Key Market Players Huize Holding Ltd, Insurance Zebra, Small Umbrella Insurance Brokers, Gabi, Moneysupermarket.com Ltd, Insurify, Inc., Ping An Insurance, Compare Policy Insurance Web Aggregators Pvt Ltd., VERIVOX, CHECK24 Comparison Portal GmbH Munich
