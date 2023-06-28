Fairway Consulting Group Appoints New Partner to Support Expansion

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Consulting Group (FCG), a leading executive search firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries, announced today the appointment of a new partner, Ilanna Oleksiak, to support the company’s expansion to additional verticals within the life sciences industry and across additional geographies.



Having been with FCG for nearly a decade, Ilanna has grown with the business and most recently held the role of Client Partner, leading partnerships with key clients across the R&D and commercial practices, and served as part of the Leadership Team. Throughout her tenure, she has successfully placed numerous executive level life science professionals with both small biotech and big pharma.

“Ilanna’s passion for the business and the strong relationships she has developed over the years, make her well positioned to be a Partner and a key player as we expand our business,” said Dan Gold, President of Fairway Consulting Group.

In addition to her dedication to her clients, Ilanna is committed to serving as a mentor to FCG’s recruiting talent to provide the team with guidance and opportunities for growth.

“I am beyond excited to step into this next phase of my career at Fairway Consulting Group. I feel I have just scratched the surface and am more driven than ever to advance our brand and reputation to become the most eminent boutique search firm in the life science industry,” said Ilanna Oleksiak, Partner at Fairway Consulting Group. “It has always been a relationship business to me and I truly value all of the connections I’ve made. It’s not just about placements. The end goal is that we are hiring talented people who can change the trajectory of a company, and in turn positively impact patients. It’s a full circle, and while I’m not the researcher developing life-saving science, I very well could be hiring the person who develops the next innovation that does.”

Ilanna earned a master’s degree in public health from Hofstra University.



About Fairway Consulting Group

Fairway Consulting Group (FCG) is a leading recruiting firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries for over 25 years. With a team that is highly specialized and well-networked in the life sciences sector, FCG’s proven methodology offers timely searches resulting in the identification of superior candidates and successful placements. The commercial operations and R&D search teams, headquartered in New York, recruit domestic and international top-tier talent for clients across North America and Europe and have proven their value on some of the most important search assignments and company expansions in the industry. FCG has been recognized and ranked by Forbes as one of the top search firms in America, and by Hunt Scanlon as one of the top 50 global firms in the healthcare domain.

