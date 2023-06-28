Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,245 in the last 365 days.

Devon Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report second-quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, Aug. 1, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the second-quarter 2023 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Brenda Anthony, 405-228-2812
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Devon Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more