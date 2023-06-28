Propane Council of Texas Renews Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program for 2023
Propane water heaters use less energy and cost less to operate than electric models, while propane furnaces provide comfortable, even, and consistent heat even in the coldest weather,”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is pleased to announce the renewal of its Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program for 2023. This program offers Texas homeowners and businesses rebates of up to $300 on new propane furnaces or boilers and $300 on new propane water heaters.
— Bill Van Hoy, ProCOT Executive Director.
To qualify for the rebates, Texas consumers must purchase and install eligible new propane appliances. The program has a cap of $600 per household or commercial business location.
Applying for the rebates is simple. Consumers need to contact their local propane provider to initiate the rebate application process. To be eligible for the rebates, applicants must provide proof of purchase for new qualifying propane appliances dated within the calendar year of 2023, along with a mandatory propane safety inspection conducted by their propane provider.
"We are excited to continue the Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program in 2023," Van Hoy continues. "By offering rebates, we aim to help offset the cost of propane appliances, which are highly efficient. Through this program, we hope to encourage more Texas residents and businesses to embrace propane, a reliable, green and domestic energy source."
To learn more about the rebate program and the status of funds, Texas consumers can visit www.txsaveswithpropane.com.
For inquiries about the Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program, please email rebates@propanecounciloftexas.org or contact your local Texas propane provider.
About ProCOT
The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public on the benefits and use of propane. ProCOT raises awareness about propane and educates consumers on its applications, advancements, and environmental attributes.
