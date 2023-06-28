MEDIA ADVISORY – Flight PS752: A Forum on Justice and Public Rally

Legal experts and family members will discuss the importance of international tribunals in the fight for justice; a public rally will follow

Flight PS752: A Forum on Justice

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Doors open at 12:00 p.m. EST and the event will take place from 1:00-4:30 p.m.

Where: North York Central Library, 5120 Yonge Street, North York, ON M2N 5N9

What: The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) will be hosting a forum to discuss the legal pathways to truth and justice for the Flight PS752 case, including the importance of international tribunals. There will be a brief presentation from the Association, followed by a panel conversation and Q&A period.

Who: The panel will include family members and legal experts who have provided support to the Flight PS752 case.

Please note that this event is closed to the public.

Media will be allotted entrance on a first come, first served basis as seats will be limited. Cameras and filming inside the event venue are not permitted.

The forum will be livestreamed on the Association’s YouTube channel, available here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ps752justice

Public Rally

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. EST.

Where: Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge Street, North York, ON M2N 5V7

What: Members of the public are invited to join a public rally to call for the Flight PS752 case to receive an impartial hearing through international tribunals.

Who: Speakers will include government officials and members of the Association. A final speaker list will be available on the Association’s website closer to the event date here: https://www.ps752justice.com/

