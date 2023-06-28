Udemy Appoints Genefa Murphy as Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned marketing leader brings a wealth of global experience amplifying technology and enterprise software brands

"I'm thrilled to welcome Genefa to Udemy’s leadership team,” said Brown. “We are at an exciting inflection point given the growth of our enterprise platform for professional learners and organizations, Udemy Business, which now accounts for more than half of our revenue. Genefa has a proven track record for building global brands and brings extensive experience leading marketing initiatives for fast-growing software and technology companies that cater to businesses and consumers. Her unique background, including guiding companies through transformations by leveraging the critically important skill of storytelling, will be an invaluable asset to our team. I am confident Genefa will be integral in accelerating our global brand-building initiatives and further elevating Udemy’s position as a next-generation skills development and acquisition platform.”

Murphy is a seasoned leader with more than 15 years of global experience across various domains including go-to-market, product and marketing. Murphy most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Five9, a publicly-traded provider of cloud contact center software, where she supported the company’s expansion into the European market and helped them deliver on their objective to successfully grow their enterprise business. During her tenure at Five9, Genefa received several honors, including being recognized twice as a CRN Woman of the Channel, getting inducted into the Elite 18 Customer Led Marketer by Influitive and receiving the global Women in Technology award by Aragon Research for her contributions to the technology industry. Prior to Five9, she served in senior marketing roles, including Chief Marketing Officer at Micro Focus, a multi-billion dollar software company, now part of OpenText, where she also led the company's sales and technical enablement functions and was a leader in its overall digital transformation program. Murphy joined Micro Focus through the acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s software business where she had previously held numerous consulting, product, marketing and go-to-market positions. Murphy holds a Ph.D. in User Acceptance of New Technology and a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Business IT from Swansea University, Wales, UK.

"As a relentless lifelong learner, I’m excited to join an organization of talented leaders and employees who are dedicated to delivering on the company’s mission to improve lives through learning," said Murphy. "The rapid pace of change driven by technological advancements, including the opportunity presented by artificial intelligence (AI), has made it a strategic imperative for companies around the world to continuously invest in upskilling and reskilling their workforces in order to remain durable, productive and competitive. Udemy is uniquely positioned to address the needs of learners, instructors and organizations. I look forward to building and executing a global marketing strategy that connects with each of these audiences to drive greater awareness of Udemy as it scales globally and leads the transformation of the category.”

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building . Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.

