Boost Payment Solutions Secures Utility Patents for Boost Intercept® and Dynamic Boost®

Boost Payment Solutions Secured Utility Patents for Boost Intercept® and Dynamic Boost®

Boost Payment Solutions Solidifies its Leadership in the B2B Payments Industry, Securing Utility Patents for Boost Intercept® and Dynamic Boost®

These patents are a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the complex challenges faced by businesses in their payment processes. ” — Dean M Leavitt, CEO of Boost

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boost Payment Solutions, the New-York based B2B payments industry leader, has proven its relentless commitment to innovation, transforming commercial cards into a cost-effective, scalable, and secure alternative to traditional payment methods. The company recently achieved another major milestone, securing two utility patents for Boost Intercept® and Dynamic Boost® in the United States. Additionally, Boost recieved a patent for Boost Intercept® in Canada. The newly acquired utility patents position the fintec leader to further enhance its suite of award-winning proprietary technology-enabled digital solutions and continue shaping the future of B2B payments.

"We are thrilled to receive utility patents for Boost Intercept and Dynamic Boost, as well as the Canadian patent for Boost Intercept," said Dean M. Leavitt, CEO of Boost Payment Solutions. "These patents are a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the complex challenges faced by businesses in their payment processes. We remain committed to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

Boost Intercept®, is a straight-through processing (STP) payment technology that eliminates the need for human intervention in payment and reconciliation processes. Boost Intercept® reduces back-office expenses for B2B buyers, suppliers, acquirers, and strategic partners while optimizing acceptance rates through favorable commercial interchange rates. The fully automated system authorizes payments within seconds, ensuring accurate reporting and enhanced security by eliminating exposure or storage of card data or depository account information.

The other recently patented technology, Dynamic Boost®, is the first payment platform to apply dynamic authorization and pricing to commercial card payments. Before Dynamic Boost®, B2B transactions were limited to fixed pricing parameters that didn't necessarily fit commercial relationships. Breaking the mold of traditional, rigid credit card constructs, the adaptable engine offers buyers and suppliers flexibility based on business rules that fit their mutual needs. The platform’s innovative “on-the-fly” rules system integrates seamlessly into the industry-leading Boost Intercept® platform, empowering buyers and suppliers with effortless real-time decisioning and interchange flexibility.

Since its inception in 2009, Boost's impact on the B2B payments space is evident, with over 50% of Fortune 100 companies leveraging its technology for transactions. The company's global footprint in over 45 countries and extensive partner network facilitates frictionless payment processing for worldwide transactions, enabling seamless access to global trade. The premier suite of proprietary Boost solutions offers a multitude of advantages over traditional payment methods and processing solutions, driving efficiency, security, actionable data insights, and revenue optimization in electronic B2B payments globally.

In addition to the recent patents, Boost received the prestigious 2023 Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) Innovation Award, celebrating organizations, products, and individuals revolutionizing how we experience the world. Additionally, Boost achieved a company-record four Stevie Awards at the 21st Annual American Business Awards® this year, including the esteemed gold medal for Achievement in Finance.

About Boost

Boost Payment Solutions is the global leader in B2B payments with a technology platform that seamlessly serves the needs of today's commercial trading partners. Our patented technology solutions bridge the needs of buyers and suppliers around the world, eliminating friction and delivering process efficiency, payment security, data insights, and revenue optimization. Boost was founded in 2009 and operates in 45+ countries.

Please visit us at www.boostb2b.com.