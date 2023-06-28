Jitterbit Democratizes Integrated Enterprise App Development with Latest Advancements of Vinyl Platform

Award-Winning Low-Code Application Development Offering Accelerates Digital Transformation and Automation

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced the latest version of Vinyl , a best-in-class low-code application development platform that provides enterprise organizations with the ability to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.



Vinyl enables full-stack and citizen developers alike to create powerful, end-to-end, enterprise-grade applications with sophisticated logic, workflows, security and integrations—no code required. Designed for large enterprises to solve complex business problems at scale, Vinyl empowers anyone to create fully integrated, bi-directional applications in weeks, not months.

This latest version of Vinyl introduces several innovative features that speed enterprise application development and simplify the process of creating and adding elements in app development:

Updates to the Live Designer editor to provide an interactive environment for users to modify pages on the fly. Now users can quickly edit, style and see changes to pages in real time for quick, iterative development so organizations can increase agility and respond quickly to ever-changing business needs.

editor to provide an interactive environment for users to modify pages on the fly. Now users can quickly edit, style and see changes to pages in real time for quick, iterative development so organizations can increase agility and respond quickly to ever-changing business needs. Advanced intelligent wizards to further automate developer workflows faster than ever before. This latest version introduces Control, Table and Page Wizards to further accelerate app development and expedite time to production.

to further automate developer workflows faster than ever before. This latest version introduces Control, Table and Page Wizards to further accelerate app development and expedite time to production. Security improvements to provide additional security log data and to support exporting, importing, and validating security providers.

to provide additional security log data and to support exporting, importing, and validating security providers. Infrastructure and hosting improvements to significantly decrease the time needed to install and start building. Also, simplified deployment with support to automate configuration of Vinyl on startup.

“Vinyl democratizes application development with its intuitive development environment that’s suitable for all developer personas,” said Charles Nardi, SVP and GM, Vinyl LCAP Business at Jitterbit. “These enhancements will help customers confidently and securely automate enterprise app development to ignite business growth.”

Using Vinyl, companies achieve:

A simplified, intuitive and streamlined application development experience

Fast, yet comprehensive application development through Vinyl’s advanced intelligent automation and workflows

Quick and easy integration of new applications with your existing technology ecosystem



“Vinyl is an exciting, limitless solution for organizations looking to automate, digitally transform and scale their business,” said Manoj Chaudhary, CTO of Jitterbit. “Vinyl users typically develop 10 to 30 apps a year on average, compared to just one or two apps using traditional development. It brings a new level of ease and speed to enterprise app development so company leaders can accelerate their digital transformation efforts.”

The latest version of Vinyl is available immediately. To learn more about Vinyl please visit: https://www.jitterbit.com/product/vinyl/ . To learn more about how Jitterbit helps businesses build and connect SaaS, on-premises and cloud applications in days versus months, please visit www.jitterbit.com .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Jitterbit@bocacommunications.com