Hairmax Featured on National TV Morning Show, Generates Over $275,000 in Revenue

National TV Show Airing Showcases Hairmax Laser Hair Growth Devices

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 15th, Hairmax, the leader in transformative hair regrowth, was featured on one of the highest ranking syndicated, morning television shows in the nation.



The segment featured an in-depth look at Hairmax product line, including our FDA Cleared laser hair growth devices and hair care products to support hair health and wellness. As a result of the airing, Hairmax experienced over $275,000 in revenue and a flight of new customers to our product line. This success is a testament to the interest and need in the marketplace for clinically proven, science backed hair growth products.



“It’s an amazing feeling to see our products featured on a national morning show,” said Hairmax CEO, Ryan Zackon. “We’re thrilled with the tremendous response we’ve received from viewers and are extremely thankful to the show for giving us the opportunity to share our product line with their viewers. The segment was the perfect launching pad for Hairmax’s continued success as we strive to innovate new technology and provide consumers with the most effective treatments for hair loss.”

Hairmax offers a range of laser devices that are FDA cleared to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth. The devices use laser energy to help increase blood circulation and stimulate hair follicles, which works to promote the growth of new healthy hair with low-level laser therapy (LLLT). Hairmax has conducted seven clinical studies on laser energy for hair growth with 460 men and women, resulting in eight FDA clearances. All of the Hairmax devices are cleared by the FDA to treat Androgenetic Alopecia and promote hair growth in both males and females.

About Hairmax:

Since its founding in 2000, Hairmax has continued to pave the way with an innovative range of laser hair growth devices and hair wellness solutions backed by science. We created a new category in hair restoration with the launch of the Hairmax LaserComb, the first laser phototherapy medical device, FDA Cleared for home use to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth.

To date, Hairmax laser devices have been granted 8 FDA Clearances and have been proven safe & effective in 7 clinical studies, with a 93% success rate. Hairmax laser therapy is drug-free, with no harmful side effects. Hairmax laser devices are ISO certified, CE certified, GMP compliant; and hold 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide.

Hairmax and its related products are available online at hairmax.com, Amazon, QVC and in prestigious retail stores including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom Online and is available in over 165 countries.

Media Contact:

Francesca Dubsky

fd@hairmax.com

www.hairmax.com

Ph: 561.314.2430 ext. 124