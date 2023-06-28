Anjuna Adds Support for Microsoft Azure Confidential VMs

New capability expands support for Azure and maximizes accessibility & security of Azure confidential VMs powered by AMD SEV-SNP

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anjuna Security Inc., a confidential computing software company, today announced that its flagship product, the Anjuna Confidential Computing Platform , now supports Microsoft Azure confidential virtual machines (VMs) powered by AMD EPYC™ processors with Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) security features. This added functionality represents a significant advancement in Anjuna’s support for Azure confidential computing (ACC) solutions and increases flexibility of choice for Microsoft customers.

“As a leader in off-chain computation, where trust and security are non-negotiable, we are very excited by Anjuna’s expanded support for the latest AMD SEV-SNP confidential computing technology on Microsoft Azure that provides powerful isolation, risk reduction, and simplicity for sensitive data and code, taking confidential computing ease of use, trust, and simplicity to next level,” said Mitch Gildenberg, Switchboard CTO.

Azure confidential VMs, powered by AMD SEV-SNP, provide a robust platform to securely migrate and run enterprise applications to the cloud with data-in-use protection. While running in confidential VMs, applications can be isolated from other VMs, the hypervisor, and cloud infrastructure operators. Additionally, Anjuna's solution provides further isolation and safeguards for threats originating from the guest OS, misconfigurations, and other applications running in the same VM and the VM administrator. With more organizations processing more sensitive data in the cloud for generative AI, financial systems , and high-value transactions processing, however, security must extend to cover all these additional threats.

Anjuna Confidential Computing Platform enhances Azure confidential VMs, strengthening data protection and improving operational efficiency at scale. Anjuna automates the end-to-end deployment process and further protects applications in hardened Anjuna Confidential Containers that cannot be accessed by the other applications or the VM administrator. Moreover, Anjuna seamlessly and without code changes integrates attestation-aware key management capabilities via the Anjuna Policy Manager, ensuring that secrets are exclusively distributed to trusted applications.

“At Anjuna, we believe Confidential Computing should be ubiquitous, easy to use, and above all, secure without trade-offs. For too long, enterprises have had to choose between ease of use and security. In today’s digital economy, this is no longer acceptable,” said Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna Security. “Microsoft Azure is a leading innovator in confidential computing and we are excited to be among the first Confidential Computing software providers to support both their Intel SGX and AMD SEV-SNP powered infrastructure. We are committed to keep working closely with Microsoft to unlock the full potential of Azure Confidential Computing services.”

“We are committed to making Microsoft Azure a trusted cloud platform offering a broad portfolio of Confidential Computing solutions to customers,” said Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product, Azure confidential computing at Microsoft. “The combination of Azure confidential VMs powered by AMD SEV-SNP and the Anjuna Confidential Computing Platform unlocks value to customers, ensuring high levels of data protection and privacy with streamlined operations and ease of use.”

For more information about the new capabilities of Anjuna Confidential Computing Platform, read our technical blog .

For more information about Anjuna, visit anjuna.io

About Anjuna Security

Anjuna allows applications to run in any cloud with complete data security and privacy. Anjuna isolates workloads in a protected environment that intrinsically secures data in every state. Anjuna empowers enterprises to directly control application-level trust policies, ensuring that only trusted code can access sensitive data. Anjuna works with enterprises around the globe in industries such as financial services, government, and blockchain. To learn more about Anjuna’s platform and impact, visit Anjuna.io.

Media Contacts

Alberto Farronato

alberto@anjuna.io

LaunchSquad for Anjuna

anjuna@launchsquad.com