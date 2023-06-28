Expion Health Selects ClearDATA To Power Secure Cloud Migration

With ClearDATA’s CyberHealth™ Platform and managed services, Expion Health migrated to a secure, compliant cloud infrastructure, furthering their mission to increase healthcare cost savings

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2023 -- ClearDATA ®, the first and most comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and security services, today announced it has been engaged by healthcare cost management leader Expion Health to securely migrate their business to the cloud, unlocking rapid scalability for the company.



As healthcare costs continue to rise, Expion Health’s proprietary ExpionIQ™ platform delivers the critical technology, predictive intelligence and actionable insights necessary for true healthcare cost management and revenue optimization. In addition, its recently launched mobile app ExpionME eases the burden of rising healthcare costs—allowing members to easily navigate balance billing challenges and access professional support, while payers benefit from enhanced member satisfaction and better visibility into out-of-network insights. Currently, the company manages over $3.2 billion in healthcare spend on behalf of its clients.

With Expion Health’s recent acquisition of several on-prem businesses, the company needed a partner to enable rapid cloud migration while ensuring the highest security and compliance standards, including HIPAA and HITRUST certification. That’s why Expion Health engaged ClearDATA, shifting its on-prem software to ClearDATA’s secure Managed Health Cloud, powered by ClearDATA’s CyberHealth™ Platform.

“Partnering with ClearDATA has given us a solution that not only enables scalability and performance, but also addresses our key requirements for healthcare compliance—allowing us to maintain our organizational controls at the highest level without having to add additional resources or manually manage them ourselves,” said D.S. Suresh Kumar, chief transformation officer at Expion Health. “ClearDATA’s healthcare-specific focus is what truly sets the company apart—its comprehensive platform and managed services align perfectly with our needs and pain points as a healthcare company. We’re confident our collaboration with ClearDATA will help us continue to drive secure innovation in healthcare technology.”

“At a time when healthcare costs are on the rise, Expion Health’s cost management solutions are more vital than ever,” said Rick Froehlich, ClearDATA CEO. “We are thrilled to work alongside Expion Health to enable their mission to ease the burden of healthcare costs for members and payers alike. As Expion Health continues to develop cutting-edge cost management solutions, ClearDATA has its back—operationalizing compliance, privacy and security practices so the company can achieve its most ambitious cloud objectives.”

About Expion Health

Expion Health, formerly Exponent Health, is a pioneer in the healthcare technology industry, leveraging 30+ years of experience to drive exponential results for payers, mid-market PBMs, and TPAs. With a specialization in identifying savings opportunities where others overlook, the company focuses on high-complexity factors that drive healthcare costs, utilizing the most accurate and up-to-date data available. At the core of Expion Health's innovative solutions is the ExpionIQ platform, which brings together cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, data, and analytics. ExpionIQ creates powerful solutions for unlocking savings opportunities while ensuring compliance with complex regulations.

About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

ClearDATA is the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and security services, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. ClearDATA’s solutions enforce continuous cloud compliance, defend health innovation with healthcare-centric threat intelligence and security technology, and protect health data across all cloud environments from design time through run time. To learn more about how ClearDATA helps market-leading organizations modernize and protect healthcare with secure, highly accessible data in the cloud, visit cleardata.com .