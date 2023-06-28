Definitive Healthcare expands the Atlas Dataset

New enhancements include a 5% increase in all-payor medical claims data, new intelligence on behavioral health, and a 50% increase in healthcare executive data

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced three significant enhancements to the Atlas Dataset.



First, the volume of its all-payor medical claims data increased by more than 5%. The Atlas All-Payor Claims Dataset now has more ambulatory and outpatient coverage, including 40% more claims from Federally Qualified Health Centers and 10% more claims for rural health clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. In addition, the Atlas All-Payor Claims Dataset now has increased coverage for states in the western US, including nearly 20% more claims from California, South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, and Idaho. The Atlas Dataset also significantly expanded the volume of claims for multiple therapy areas, including a 10% increase in digestive disease-related claims.

Second, Definitive Healthcare introduced the Atlas Behavioral Health Dataset. Built on intelligence from claims data, the Atlas Behavioral Health Dataset leverages AI and advanced data science to provide customers with a comprehensive view of behavioral healthcare care settings across the provider landscape. Customers can leverage the Atlas Behavioral Health Dataset to better identify, segment, and research the unique facilities and treatment locations that are part of a patient’s behavioral care journey.

Third, the Atlas Reference & Affiliation Dataset now contains over 1.5 million healthcare executive contacts, a 50% increase since February 2023. With expanded intelligence on executive contacts gathered and verified via proprietary methods, customers are armed with high-quality, reliable contact information on key decision-makers across the care continuum that can power their sales and marketing efforts.

“We’re excited to expand the quantity and quality of the data in the Atlas Dataset,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “By continuing to invest in new, powerful, real-world data sources and then using our proprietary artificial intelligence to clean, standardize, and link that new data to our existing datasets, we’re giving our customers the latest healthcare commercial intelligence they need to quickly get their treatments, products, and services into the hands of the people who need them the most.”

The new all-payor claims data and executive contact data are available to all customers with access to Atlas All-Payor Claims and the View product suite as part of their existing subscriptions. The Atlas Behavioral Health Data is accessible via Snowflake direct data share or a custom engagement.

To learn more about the Atlas Dataset, visit: https://www.definitivehc.com/atlas-dataset

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contacts:

Danielle Johns

djohns@definitivehc.com

Highwire PR:

definitivehealthcare@highwirepr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com