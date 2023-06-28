Submit Release
Pacific County, WA Treasurer’s Office to Conduct County’s First-Ever Virtual Surplus Property Sale with Bid4Assets.com

In a move to increase revenue and excess proceeds, Pacific County moves to virtual surplus property auctions

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH BEND, Wash., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pacific County, WA Treasurer's Office will hold its first-ever online surplus property sale of previously tax-foreclosed properties with online auction site Bid4Assets.com. Bid4Assets is a leading online auction marketplace for distressed real estate sales. By moving online, the county exposes the sale to a wider range of real estate buyers to return the highest possible percentage of tax-defaulted properties to the tax rolls. In turn, excess proceeds generated benefit the seller and property values of other county property owners.

Bidding will begin July 6 at 8:00 AM PT with 27 properties slated for auction. Auctions will close at staggered times on July 7. Interested bidders must register a free Bid4Assets account and submit a $500 deposit by June 30 to Bid4Assets. To view a list of available properties and additional sale details, visit www.bid4assets.com/pacificwa.

“We’re excited to bring more efficient, accessible and successful public sales to the residents of Pacific County,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis. “Bid4Assets has refined our auction model in the state of Washington for over a decade. This allows us to create great value for Pacific County, all at zero cost to the treasurer’s office.”

Bid4Assets was founded in 1999 and has conducted online tax sales for counties across the country, including over half the counties in the state of Washington, generating over a billion dollars in sales proceeds.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 100,000 properties grossing more than $1 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

Contact: Sean McLaughlin
Marketing Manager
sean@bid4assets.com
(301) 562-3427


