TransPerfect’s Hiventy Division Selected by Amazon Prime Video as an Official Fulfillment Vendor

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Hiventy, a division of its TransPerfect Media group, has been selected as an official partner for Amazon Prime Video’s Preferred Fulfillment Vendor (PFV) program.



Amazon Prime Video’s newly developed PFV program includes a carefully curated group of 12 global media vendors. These best-in-class partners were selected to streamline the content asset delivery process while ensuring that the quality of media content consistently meets Amazon Prime Video’s standards. Hiventy has been selected as the PFV partner for dubbing, subtitling, and content delivery services.

This selection as a PFV is a significant milestone for Hiventy, as it highlights the company's reputation and commitment to providing the best possible service to its clients. With this partnership, Hiventy will continue its focus on high-quality globalization solutions for media and entertainment producers who want to deliver content to global audiences through the Amazon Prime Video platform.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “We are pleased that Amazon has selected our Hiventy division for its PFV program and that media and entertainment organizations distributing through Amazon Prime Video will be able to benefit from our solutions.”

About Hiventy

For more than 30 years, Hiventy has been a trusted partner to countless producers, distributors, broadcasters, and media companies throughout the world. With high-end technical solutions, Hiventy provides the entertainment industry with a full range of options to create, conform, and deliver audiovisual content, including image and sound post-production; restoration; subtitling; dubbing; secure media storage and asset management; and deliveries to cinema, TV, or digital platforms in any file format.

Hiventy is a division of TransPerfect Media and is headquartered in Paris with branches in Eastern Europe, Asia, and Africa, creating a global network of experienced project managers, skilled technicians, up-to-date equipment, and a strong IT team that can offer solutions to meet any request. Visit https://www.hiventy.com to learn more about Hiventy’s top-quality media services.

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media offers various media globalization solutions for international storytelling. Its hybrid model for localization leverages a cloud-based collaborative recording management system (CRMS) technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. TransPerfect Media provides unique media solutions supported by state-of-the-art technology and delivers top-quality translation, subtitling, captioning, dubbing, voiceover, and accessibility services to many of the world's most renowned brands while also providing film post-production, restoration (classics), digitalization, and content distribution for a variety of content needs. To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/media.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

