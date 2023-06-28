Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is Expected to Reach $7.1 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market size is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2028

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics in animal feed market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of probiotic-based feed additives for animals. Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, confer health benefits to the host. In the context of animal feed, probiotics are added to improve the gut health, digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall performance of animals. There is a rising demand for improved animal health and productivity in the livestock industry. Probiotics offer a natural and sustainable solution to enhance gut health, support the immune system, and improve the overall well-being of animals. The market is driven by the need to optimize animal performance, reduce the use of antibiotics, and meet the increasing global demand for high-quality animal-derived products.

Probiotics in animal feed market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for probiotics in animal feed is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for meat and meat products among the growing population.

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 7.1 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period considered 2023–2028 Units considered Value (USD) Segments covered By Source, Livestock, Form, Function, Distribution Channel, Region Regions covered North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Market Opportunities Abolition of Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs) Key Market Drivers Increase demand for animal protein and other livestock products

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market major players covered in the report, such as:

ADM (US)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Land O’Lakes Inc. (US)

DSM (US)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Ohly (Germany)

Alltech (US)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

Provita Animal Health (UK)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Livestock

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Pets

Other Livestock

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Source

Bacteria

Yeast and Fungi

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Form

Dry

Liquid

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales to Distributors

Direct Sales to Livestock Growers

Other Distribution Channels

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Function

Nutrition

Gut Health

Immunity

Productivity

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The key stakeholders in the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market include:

Probiotic Manufacturers: These are companies that specialize in the production and formulation of probiotics specifically for animal feed. They conduct research and development to identify effective probiotic strains, optimize production processes, and develop innovative formulations to address specific animal health and performance needs.

Animal Feed Manufacturers: Animal feed manufacturers play a vital role in the probiotics in animal feed market. They incorporate probiotics into their feed formulations, ensuring that the beneficial microorganisms are present in appropriate quantities and remain viable during feed production and storage. Feed manufacturers may collaborate with probiotic manufacturers or develop their own in-house capabilities to produce probiotic-enriched feed.

Farmers and Livestock Producers: Farmers and livestock producers are significant stakeholders in the probiotics in animal feed market. They use probiotic-based feed additives to enhance the health, growth, and productivity of their animals. Farmers rely on probiotics to optimize gut health, improve digestion, reduce the occurrence of digestive disorders, enhance nutrient utilization, and promote overall animal well-being.

Veterinarians and Animal Health Professionals: Veterinarians and animal health professionals are key stakeholders in the probiotics in animal feed market. They provide guidance and recommendations to farmers and livestock producers regarding the use of probiotics in animal nutrition and health management. These professionals play a crucial role in diagnosing animal health issues, prescribing appropriate probiotic formulations, and monitoring their effectiveness.

Research Institutions and Academia: Academic institutions and research organizations contribute to the probiotics in animal feed market through scientific research and studies. They investigate the efficacy, safety, and mechanisms of action of probiotics in animals, helping to advance the understanding of their benefits and optimize their application. Their research findings provide valuable insights and drive innovation in the market.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory bodies and government agencies establish guidelines and regulations for the use of probiotics in animal feed. They ensure that probiotic-based feed additives meet safety standards, quality requirements, and labeling regulations. Regulatory authorities play a critical role in maintaining the integrity of the probiotics in animal feed market and protecting animal and consumer welfare.

Industry Associations and Trade Organizations: Industry associations and trade organizations represent the collective interests of stakeholders in the probiotics in animal feed market. They provide a platform for knowledge sharing, industry collaboration, and advocacy. These organizations work towards promoting the responsible use of probiotics, fostering innovation, and addressing regulatory and market challenges.

Suppliers of Raw Materials: Stakeholders involved in the supply of raw materials for probiotics, such as microbial strains and fermentation substrates, are crucial to the market. They ensure a consistent and reliable supply chain of high-quality materials required for probiotic production.

Distributors and Retailers: Distributors and retailers play a significant role in the distribution and availability of probiotic-based feed additives. They ensure that probiotic products reach farmers and livestock producers efficiently. Distributors may work directly with probiotic manufacturers or supply feed manufacturers and retailers with the necessary probiotic products.

These stakeholders collectively contribute to the growth, development, and acceptance of the probiotics in animal feed market. Their collaboration, research efforts, regulatory compliance, and industry advocacy shape the market's progress and its ability to meet the needs of the livestock industry.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Rising Demand for Animal Health and Performance: The probiotics in animal feed market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for improved animal health, productivity, and overall performance. Probiotics offer a natural and sustainable solution to enhance gut health, support the immune system, and optimize nutrient absorption in animals. Farmers and livestock producers are recognizing the benefits of probiotic-based feed additives in achieving optimal animal performance.

Antibiotic Reduction and Alternatives: The market is driven by the need to reduce the use of antibiotics in animal production. With growing concerns about antimicrobial resistance, probiotics offer an effective alternative to antibiotics in promoting animal health and preventing infections. Probiotics support a balanced gut microbiota, inhibit the growth of harmful pathogens, and enhance the animal's immune response, reducing the reliance on antibiotics.

Gut Health Improvement: Probiotics play a crucial role in improving gut health in animals. They help maintain a balanced gut microbiota by increasing the abundance of beneficial bacteria, thereby enhancing digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut function. Improved gut health leads to reduced digestive disorders, enhanced feed efficiency, and better animal performance.

Enhanced Animal Performance: Probiotics have been shown to positively impact animal performance parameters. They can improve growth rates, feed conversion efficiency, weight gain, and reproductive performance in various animal species. By optimizing nutrient utilization and supporting gut health, probiotics contribute to maximizing animal productivity and profitability.

Application in Multiple Animal Species: Probiotics in animal feed are utilized across various animal species, including poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture, and companion animals. Different probiotic strains and formulations are developed and tailored to address the specific digestive systems, nutritional requirements, and health challenges of each animal species. The market caters to the diverse needs of different sectors within the livestock industry.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development efforts drive innovation in the probiotics in animal feed market. Manufacturers and research institutions invest in studying probiotic strains, their mechanisms of action, and their specific benefits for different animal species. This research helps identify new strains, optimize formulations, and explore novel applications, leading to the development of more effective and specialized probiotic products.

Regulatory Considerations: The probiotics in animal feed market is subject to regulatory guidelines and standards. Regulatory authorities set criteria for safety, quality, and labeling of probiotic-based feed additives. Compliance with these regulations ensures product integrity, consumer confidence, and the responsible use of probiotics in animal production.

Growing Consumer Awareness: Consumer awareness about the benefits of probiotics in animal feed is increasing. Consumers are becoming more conscious of animal welfare, sustainable farming practices, and the quality of animal-derived products. This awareness translates into a preference for products derived from animals that have been raised with probiotic-based feed additives, promoting the growth of the market.

Market Expansion: The probiotics in animal feed market is expanding globally, with growth opportunities in both established and emerging markets. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and changing dietary preferences contribute to the market's expansion. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are witnessing significant growth as the livestock industry modernizes and adopts advanced animal nutrition practices.

