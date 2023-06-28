Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Reach USD 35.66 Billion by 2028, Driven by demand for Dental Health and Aesthetics

Reports And Data

The global cosmetic dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 35.66 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The projected growth of the global Cosmetic Dentistry Market is significant, with an estimated reach of USD 35.66 Billion by 2028. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The primary driver behind this growth is the rising awareness among consumers regarding the improvement of dental health and aesthetics. Cosmetic dentistry offers various benefits, including healthier and straighter teeth, as well as a more attractive and youthful smile.

Misaligned or crooked teeth not only affect a person's appearance and smile but also pose concerns for overall oral health. When teeth are cracked or decayed, they can lead to various oral health issues, such as periodontal disease and jaw pain. Similarly, misaligned or crooked teeth can result in similar dental conditions. The growing trend among individuals to address cosmetic dental issues while prioritizing oral health is contributing to the growth of the market.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1633

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that the global population aged 60 years and above will nearly double from 12.0% to 22.0% between 2015 and 2050. Furthermore, the number of individuals in the age group of 80 years and above is expected to reach 426 million by 2050, representing a three-fold increase from 2020. This demographic shift towards an aging population places geriatric individuals at a higher risk of chronic oral diseases, including tooth loss, periodontitis, and dental infections. Consequently, the increasing geriatric population is anticipated to be a significant driver for the growth of the market.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global cosmetic dentistry market offers a wide range of products categorized by product type. These include dental handpieces, dental scaling units, dental lasers, dental implants, dental radiology equipment, dental chairs, dental bridges, dental crowns, dental veneers, dentures, curing equipment, instrument delivery systems, dental computer-aided systems, and others. Each of these products plays a vital role in the field of cosmetic dentistry, catering to different patient needs and requirements.

When considering the patient type, the market takes into account both adults and children. Cosmetic dentistry procedures are not limited to a particular age group, as both adults and children can benefit from these treatments. Whether it's adults seeking smile makeovers or children requiring orthodontic treatments, the market addresses the unique needs of each patient category.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market serves various sectors, including hospitals & clinics, laboratories, and others. Hospitals and clinics are key providers of cosmetic dentistry services, offering comprehensive dental treatments and procedures. Laboratories also play a significant role in the market, as they are involved in producing and customizing dental prosthetics, such as dental crowns, bridges, and veneers. Additionally, there are other entities within the dental industry that contribute to the market's growth, though they may not fall under the categories of hospitals, clinics, or laboratories.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cosmetic-dentistry-market

Strategic development:

Formlabs, a manufacturer of 3D printers, expanded its dental products portfolio in December 2020. They introduced two new materials: the Soft Tissue Starter Pack and the Permanent Crown Resin. Developed in collaboration with BEGO, an orthodontic specialist, the Permanent Crown Resin offers a cost-effective solution to meet the increasing demand for additive crowns. On the other hand, the Soft Tissue Starter Pack allows users to create customized resins that produce more precise models and accelerate the implantation process.

Summus Medical Laser, a company specializing in high-powered laser therapy products, announced the Horizon Dental Laser System in October 2020. This Class IV therapy laser system is designed specifically for the dental industry. It introduces an innovative feature by combining four different wavelengths and allowing independent control of each wavelength. By combining power, wavelength, and pulsing, the Horizon Dental Laser System delivers an optimal therapeutic laser dose in less time, with condition-specific protocols.

3M, in April 2020, launched a new universal composite called 3M Filtek. This composite offers an updated approach to both anterior and posterior restorations, resulting in strong and aesthetically pleasing outcomes for patients. With 3M Filtek, dental professionals can achieve modernized techniques for dental restorations, ensuring both strength and an appealing appearance.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market report features profiles of several prominent companies operating in the cosmetic dentistry industry. These companies include:

1. Dentsply Sirona: A leading manufacturer of dental equipment and consumables, offering a wide range of products for dental professionals and patients.

2. 3M Company: Known for its innovative solutions across various industries, 3M offers a comprehensive portfolio of dental products, including adhesives, cements, and restorative materials.

3. BIOLASE Inc.: Specializing in dental lasers, BIOLASE develops and manufactures advanced laser systems for use in various dental procedures, providing precise and minimally invasive treatments.

4. Planmeca Group: A global leader in dental imaging and CAD/CAM solutions, Planmeca offers a broad range of dental equipment, including dental units, imaging systems, and software.

5. GC Corporation: GC Corporation is a renowned manufacturer of dental materials and supplies, with a focus on restorative and preventive products, as well as oral care solutions.

6. Align Technology Inc.: Recognized for its innovative Invisalign system, Align Technology produces clear aligners for orthodontic treatments, offering an alternative to traditional braces.

7. Kuraray Co. Ltd.: Kuraray manufactures a diverse range of dental materials, including dental adhesives, resin-based composites, and denture materials, catering to the needs of dental professionals.

8. Zimmer Biomet Holdings: Zimmer Biomet is a leading provider of dental implants, offering a comprehensive range of implant systems and associated products for dental restoration procedures.

9. Envista Holdings Corporation: Envista Holdings operates multiple well-known dental brands, specializing in dental imaging, treatment solutions, and consumables, serving both dental professionals and laboratories.

10. Straumann Group: A global leader in implant dentistry, Straumann offers a wide range of dental implant systems, prosthetics, and regenerative products, focusing on providing high-quality and reliable solutions.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1633

These companies play a significant role in the global cosmetic dentistry market, contributing to the advancements and growth of the industry through their innovative products and solutions.

Browse for more reports:

Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunodiagnostic-reagent-market

Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ceramic-hip-prosthesis-market

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hemodynamic-monitoring-devices-market

Mycoplasma Testing Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mycoplasma-testing-market

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market