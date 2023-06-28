Dental Implants Market to Reach $17.24 Billion by 2030 with 7.2% CAGR, Fueled by High-Tech Treatment Demand

Reports And Data

The global dental implants market size was USD 9.89 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dental Implants Market had a size of USD 9.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced dental treatments is a major driver of revenue growth in the global market. Dental implants provide a durable and natural-looking replacement for damaged teeth. When topped with a crown, they closely resemble real teeth and can last a lifetime with proper care. This high demand for dental implants is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Compared to traditional methods, the dental implant technique offers several advantages, making it an innovative way to replace missing teeth. Dental implants provide a superior experience compared to dentures, which can become uncomfortable over time due to bone loss.

The market revenue growth is further fueled by the development of innovative technologies for dental implants. Robot-Assisted Dental Implants (RADI) represent the latest innovation in this field. In the past, implants were manually placed in the bone to replace a tooth root, and then allowed to integrate before attaching permanent restorations like crowns or bridgework.

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology have enabled robot-assisted dental implant therapy to provide the highest level of precision during the placement process. Robots, using innovative technology, precisely position each implant in the optimal location within the bone. This advancement in implant therapy has significantly reduced surgical time and recovery period, making treatments more effective and comfortable than ever before. These developments are expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

Segments Covered in the Report –

• The dental implants market can be categorized based on various factors. In terms of type, the market includes endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants, and intramucosal implants. The revenue generated by these different types is expected to be significant, reaching USD Billion by 2030.

• The choice of material used in dental implants also plays a crucial role. The market is segmented based on material outlook, which includes titanium, zirconium, and other materials. These materials have their unique characteristics and advantages, contributing to the overall revenue of the market throughout the forecast period.

• Furthermore, the design of dental implants is an important consideration. The market offers tapered implants and parallel-walled implants, each with its own design benefits. The revenue generated from these design types is expected to contribute substantially to the overall market revenue.

• When it comes to procedures, the dental implants market is divided into root-form and plate-form implants. Both procedures have their specific applications and advantages. The revenue generated from these procedures is expected to exhibit growth during the forecast period.

• In terms of end use, the market serves hospitals and dental clinics. These healthcare facilities play a crucial role in providing dental implant services to patients. The revenue generated from these end-use segments is expected to be significant, reflecting the demand for dental implants in both hospital and dental clinic settings.

Strategic development:

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., a prominent network of dental clinics in North America, has announced a partnership with Envista on 28th July 2022. This collaboration aims to enhance Canadians' access to implant treatments. Envista offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including digital imaging technology, orthodontics, and dental implants. By joining forces with Envista, dentalcorp strengthens its connection with a diverse range of businesses. The partnership ensures that the majority of clinical needs related to diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental diseases, as well as improving smiles, are met, with dental implants and various treatment options included among the services provided.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dental implants market showcases a consolidated competitive landscape, dominated by a select group of key players operating at both global and regional levels. These major players are actively involved in product development initiatives and strategic alliances, aimed at expanding their product portfolios and establishing a strong presence in the global market. Among the prominent players in the market are Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Institut Straumann AG, AVINENT Science and Technology, Bicon, LLC, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, DIO IMPLANT CO.LTD, KYOCERA Medical Technologies, Inc, and FMC Corporation.

These market leaders employ various strategies to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. They focus on continuous innovation and development of advanced dental implant systems to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients. By expanding their product portfolios, these companies strive to offer a comprehensive range of solutions, catering to different implant types, materials, designs, and procedures.

Strategic alliances play a crucial role in the growth strategies of these key players. Collaborations with other industry stakeholders, such as dental clinics, hospitals, research institutions, and technology providers, allow them to leverage expertise, resources, and market reach. Such alliances also facilitate the exchange of knowledge and technology transfer, enabling continuous improvement and development of cutting-edge dental implant solutions.

With their strong market presence and extensive product offerings, these major players in the dental implants market are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for dental implant solutions worldwide. Their focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding product portfolios contributes significantly to their competitive advantage in the market.

