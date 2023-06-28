Global Rhum Agricole Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global Rhum Agricole Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the rising demand for premium spirits and the burgeoning applications of rhum agricole in the beverage industry, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Rhum Agricole is a unique style of rum that originated in the French Caribbean islands, distinguished by its production process using sugar cane juice rather than molasses. It is recognised for its distinct grassy and floral flavour profile and is used extensively in the production of various cocktails and premium spirits. Apart from its flavourful characteristics, rhum agricole is also known for its historical and cultural significance, making it a staple in numerous celebratory occasions and events.
Rhum Agricole Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Report and Forecast
The increasing consumer preference for high-quality spirits is driving the global rhum agricole market growth. As discerning consumers continue to seek unique, high-end beverages, there has been a notable shift towards premium spirits like rhum agricole. This surge in demand is fuelled further by the growing trend of craft cocktails, where rhum agricole is a popular ingredient due to its unique flavour notes and versatility.
The expanding applications of rhum agricole in the beverage industry significantly propel the rhum agricole market growth. In the cocktail scene, rhum agricole is a favoured spirit for its ability to add a distinctive complexity to drinks. Moreover, as mixologists and beverage professionals continue to explore and innovate, rhum agricole is increasingly featured in new drink recipes and offerings.
Furthermore, the rising demand for authentic and region-specific products in the food and beverage industry has led to an increased focus on rhum agricole as a key offering in premium spirits. The rise of food tourism and the increasing popularity of exploring diverse culinary and beverage cultures have positioned Rhum Agricole as a must-try spirit, thereby bolstering the rhum agricole market expansion.
Lastly, the global rhum agricole market is set to benefit from strategic marketing initiatives that capitalise on its heritage and exclusivity. These include geographical indication labelling and limited-edition releases, both of which enhance the perceived value and premium status of rhum agricole.
Rhum Agricole Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on variant, distribution channel, end use, and region.
Market Breakup by Variant
Vieux
Amber
Blanc
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Speciality Store
Online
Others
Market Breakup by End Use
Food Service
Households
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global rhum agricole companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Rhum Saint James
Rums Damoiseau
Rhum Clément
Distillerie J.M
La Rhumerie de Chamarel
Others
