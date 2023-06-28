Calcium Carbide Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Trends, Analysis, keyplayers, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
Global Calcium Carbide Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Calcium Carbide Market Size, Share, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global calcium carbide market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-carbide-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4 .6%
The growth of global calcium carbide market is driven by the demand from steel manufacturing industry due to its dehydrating and desulphurising properties in metallurgical process. Additionally, demand for acetylene from organic chemicals, resins and plastic industries will in turn propel the growth of the market further. Moreover, the demand from PVC manufacturing and metal cutting and welding sector will aid to the growth in the forecast period.
Calcium Carbide Industry Definition and Major Segments
Calcium carbide is a colourless, inorganic chemical compound by thermal decomposition of calcium cyanamide. It is used in manufacturing process of acetylene and calcium cyanamide. The technical grade calcium carbide ranges from brown to grey and has unpleasant smell.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-carbide-market
Based on applications, the market can be segmented into the following:
Acetylene Gas
Calcium Cyanamide
Reducing and Dehydrating Agent
Desulfurizing and Deoxidizing Agent
Others
The end-uses for the product can be divided as follows:
Chemicals
Metallurgy
Pharmaceutical
Food
Others
Based on the region, the market may be broadly classified as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Calcium Carbide Market Trends
Regionally, North America and Europe are the largest shareholder in the global calcium carbide market due to vast end use application in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for calcium carbide. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing steel production in the region. The demand for PVC and steel due to developing infrastructure in growing economies will push the growth further. Moreover, the abundant coal availability in China and India will aid to the growth of global carbide market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Carbide Industries LLC, Denka Company Limited, AlzChem Group AG, Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co.,Ltd., MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
North America Weather Barrier Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-weather-barrier-market-growth-size-share-price-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-06-19?mod=search_headline
Middle East And Africa Laundry Detergents Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/middle-east-and-africa-laundry-detergents-market-price-size-trends-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-06-19?mod=search_headline
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/acute-bacterial-skin-and-skin-structure-infections-treatment-market-growth-size-share-price-report-forecast-2023-2031-2023-06-19?mod=search_headline
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sacral-nerve-stimulation-market-size-share-growth-trends-analysis-report-and-forecast-2023-2031-2023-06-19?mod=search_headline
South Korea Tea Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/south-korea-tea-market-growth-size-share-price-trends-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-06-19?mod=search_headline
CRISPR Technology Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/crispr-technology-market-size-share-price-growth-trends-report-forecast-2023-2031-2023-06-19?mod=search_headline
Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market-size-share-growth-analysis-outlook-forecast-2023-2028-2023-06-08?mod=search_headline
Sonobuoy Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sonobuoy-market-size-share-price-trends-forecast-2023-2028-2023-06-08?mod=search_headline
Sponge and Scouring Pads Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sponge-and-scouring-pads-market-size-share-trends-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-06-08?mod=search_headline
Sports Sunglasses Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sports-sunglasses-market-size-share-demand-analysis-forecast-2023-2028-2023-06-08?mod=search_headline
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other