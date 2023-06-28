Airway Stent and Lung Stent Market Size to Reach USD 204.2 Million by 2032; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.7%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of lung and respiratory diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Airway Stent and Lung Stent Market Size – USD 106.4 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends Technological advancements in airway stent devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global airway stent/lung stent market size was USD 106.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of lung disease and respiratory diseases, technological advancements in airway stent devices, and rising government initiatives and approvals are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Chronic respiratory diseases have an impact on lungs airways and other pulmonary structures. Most prevalent ones include pulmonary hypertension, asthma, occupational lung disorders, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Other risk factors besides tobacco use include air pollution, work-related chemicals and dust, and recurrent lower respiratory infections in children. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4.6% of adults have had COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis diagnosis.

An airway stent, also known as a lung stent, is a medical device used to treat various conditions that cause blockages or narrowing in the airways of the lungs. It is a small, flexible tube typically made of metal or silicone that is inserted into the affected airway to provide structural support and maintain its patency. Airway stents can be used in cases of lung cancer, tracheobronchial strictures, tracheomalacia, or other conditions where the airways are compromised. By keeping the airways open, these stents help alleviate symptoms such as difficulty breathing, coughing, and wheezing, thereby improving lung function and enhancing the quality of life for patients. The placement of airway stents is usually done through minimally invasive procedures, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional surgery in certain cases.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Airway Stent and Lung Stent market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The report covers the following companies-

Merit Medical Systems., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated., Meditek Systems Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, EFER ENDOSCOPY, Novatech SA, Fuji Systems, and Atos Medical Group. (Kapitex Healthcare Ltd)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The metal stents segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global airway stent or lung stent market during the forecast period. This is because metallic stents have a longer but still limited duration of stent patency of 4-6 months. These facilitate improved blood flow through arteries where these are positioned. These can halt a heart attack in addition to angioplasty and do not obstruct side branches, therefore a significant proportion of hilar tumors are stable and round.

The hospitals registered steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global airway stent or lung stent market in 2022. This is due to increasing attention to modernizing healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals offer greater care as they have access to highly trained medical and nursing personnel. Moreover, number of revascularization procedures is expected to rise as a result of an increasing sedentary lifestyle, diet, and health complications, including smoking, alcohol, and using cigarettes.

Emergen Research has segmented global airway stent/lung stent market on the basis of product type, material type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Tracheal stents

bronchial stents

laryngeal stents

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Silicon stents

Metal stents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

The study segments the Airway Stent and Lung Stent industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2023 – 2032 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

