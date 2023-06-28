Stockbroking Market – Know the Prominent Factors That Will Help in Reshaping the Market Growth

Stockbroking

Increase in awareness among people about stock market & increasing technologies used by stockbrokers with increased penetration of smart devices propels growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in stockbroking such as predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence for providing better trading platform to customers is benefiting growth of the stockbroking market. Moreover, increase in use of the stock market analysis software for précised trading by the brokers is fueling the growth of stockbroking market. In addition, increase in adoption of stock broker advisor in developing countries owing to rise in awareness among people about stock market and trading is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the stockbroking market growth in the upcoming years.

The stockbroking market was valued at $38.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $112.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in initiatives by the key players for the development of the stockbroking software is expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2022, fintech startup Anastrat and Technology-led stock broking platform Dhan of Mumbai partnered to provide better services for trading market. Moreover, post this tie up the day traders at Dhan will have seamless access to all the value-added AI bases services such behavioral analytics and critical insights to improve the traders' performance provided by Anastrat.

By end user, the institutional investor segment acquired a major share in stockbroking market. This is attributed to the fact that the institutional investors, daily, use several computer-driven algorithmic strategies in the volatile trading markets, which enable the traders to improve their profitability.

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2021, owing to stockbroking market trends in the region. This was attributed to a number of factors including huge investments in trading technologies and increase in government support for global trading. In addition, extensive presence of stock market trading vendors in the region propels the growth of the market.

The pandemic had a positive impact on stockbroking industry as there was a surge in adoption of the technologies for prediction of stock market behavior by stockbrokers. In addition, the growing preference of people for hiring stockbrokers for the trading of stock during the pandemic was high. This helped the stockbroking industry to grow during the pandemic.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By trading type, the short-term trading segment accounted for the highest stockbroking market share, in terms of revenue in 2021.

By end user, the retail investor segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period in stockbroking market.

Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue of stockbroking market size in 2021.

The key players operating in the stockbroking market analysis include Angel One Limited, Axis Direct, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., E-Trade, FMR LLC, ICICI Securities Ltd., InfoReach, Inc., Interactive Brokers LLC, MetaQuotes Ltd, NinjaTrader, Tethys Technology, Upstox, VIRTU Financial Inc., ZacksTrade, Zerodha Broking Ltd., Myalgomate Technologies LLP, and Tridge. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the stockbroking market.

